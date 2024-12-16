Center For Black Equity Announces Matching Gift Challenge To Raise $100K By Year's End

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Center for Black Equity Board Pledges Donor Match to Amplify Donations for Black LGBTQ+ Communities

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To accelerate its mission, the Center for Black Equity (CBE) has announced that its Board of Directors will match all donations dollar-for-dollar, up to the fundraising goal of $100,000, to help raise critical funds by the end of 2024.This generous initiative supports CBE's work in empowering Black LGBTQ+ communities, especially in healthcare, leadership development, and advocacy.The goal is to raise $100,000 by December 31, 2024, and every donation will be doubled, ensuring that each contribution has a greater impact. This matching pledge is a powerful opportunity for supporters to see their donations work harder for the causes they care about, enabling CBE to continue and expand its life-changing programs across the nation.“This match is a game-changer,” said Kenya Hutton, President/CEO of the Center for Black Equity.“It's a unique opportunity to double the impact of every contribution, helping us fund programs focused on improving health outcomes, advocating for policy change, and elevating leaders within Black LGBTQ+ communities. We are incredibly grateful to our Board for making this match possible, which will help us amplify our efforts in 2025 and beyond.”Amplifying Impact Through Matching DonationsThe Board's matching pledge will have a significant impact, allowing each donation, regardless of size, to make a bigger difference. Examples of how donations will be matched include:.A $25 donation will become $50, supporting educational resources for Black LGBTQ+ youth..A $250 donation will become $500, providing health resources and expanding access to care..A $2,500 donation will become $5,000, funding leadership programs to empower Black LGBTQ+ individuals to pursue careers in public service and advocacy.This matching fund will help CBE continue its critical work and address the pressing needs of the community, including expanding outreach and maintaining momentum in programs such as Black Pride leadership, health and wellness initiatives, and support for underserved communities across the country.The Center for Black Equity's Mission and ImpactFor over two decades, the Center for Black Equity has led efforts to advance social justice for Black LGBTQ+ communities. CBE has helped organize Black Prides, advocated for policy change, and provided essential healthcare and wellness resources for Black LGBTQ+ individuals. Its work extends nationwide and internationally, building partnerships with organizations that support Black LGBTQ+ communities at every level.However, the need for support has never been greater. Despite strides in recent years, Black LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face disparities in healthcare, mental health, housing, and employment. CBE relies on donations from individuals and organizations to continue its efforts to eliminate these inequities and provide a platform for Black LGBTQ+ voices.“We believe that Black LGBTQ+ individuals deserve to thrive in every aspect of life-healthcare, education, employment, and more. This matching initiative offers a crucial opportunity to maximize our impact and drive meaningful change,” said Hutton.“This is a call to action for our community to unite in support of this essential cause.”How to Participate: Doubling Your ImpactThe Center for Black Equity invites individuals, foundations, and corporations to contribute to this effort and take advantage of the dollar-for-dollar match. All donations made before December 31, 2024, will be matched by the CBE Board, doubling the impact of each gift. The match applies to donations of all sizes, from $25 to $25,000, helping to fund critical initiatives that advance justice for Black LGBTQ+ individuals.How it works:1.Make a donation: Whether a one-time gift or recurring contribution, every dollar counts. Donations can be made at2.The match takes effect: Once your donation is processed, the CBE Board will match your gift, doubling its value.3.Amplify our work: With every matched dollar, CBE can expand its reach, improve services, and create more opportunities for Black LGBTQ+ individuals to succeed.Donors can also explore additional ways to support the Center, such as corporate sponsorships, matching gift programs, or organizing fundraising challenges within their communities.Why the Match Matters Now More Than EverThe urgency of supporting Black LGBTQ+ communities is clearer than ever. Black LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face high rates of HIV infection, mental health challenges, homelessness, and discrimination, compounded by a lack of representation in positions of power and leadership. These issues are exacerbated by current social and political challenges.This matching initiative will help CBE continue to advocate for these communities, provide essential resources, fund public health efforts, and ensure that Black LGBTQ+ individuals have access to the care and opportunities they deserve. The match offers a unique opportunity to invest in lasting change.A Call to Action: Be Part of the ChangeThe matching donation is more than just a contribution; it is an investment in the future of Black LGBTQ+ communities. Whether you give $25 or $25,000, your gift will help drive a movement that changes lives and creates a more just and equitable world for Black LGBTQ+ individuals.“Together, we can make a difference,” said Hutton.“We hope you'll join us in reaching this milestone and help us continue our critical work toward an equitable future for all.”To learn more about the Board's matching initiative or to make your donation today, visit .About the Center for Black Equity:The Center for Black Equity is a global leader in advancing health equity, economic empowerment, and social justice for Black LGBTQ+ communities. Through advocacy, partnerships, and innovative programming, CBE is committed to creating a world where Black LGBTQ+ individuals can thrive without barriers.

