NPC Statement On Death Of Al Jazeera Cameraman Ahmed Al-Louh In Gaza

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, President of the National Press Club, on the death of Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Al-Louh while working in Gaza, Dec. 15.

"Our hearts go out to the family of

Ahmed Al-Louh, a journalist for Al Jazeera who was killed by an Israeli while working in Gaza, Dec. 15. The circumstances must be investigated to determine if this was a targeted strike. According to reports, Al-Louh's home was also attacked and destroyed in a separate incident, which raises questions about the intent of the IDF. Journalists are not combatants. They should not be attacked. Journalism is not a crime."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 2,500 members representing nearly every major news organization. The Club and its Center for Press Freedom are leading voices for press freedom matters in the U.S. and worldwide.

