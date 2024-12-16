Video: CEO Presentation At Minesto's Capital Market Day 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The CEO presentation from Minesto's Capital Day is now available on the company's website and YouTube channel. The Capital Market Day was held on 11 December 2024 at the company's in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Minesto CEO, Dr Martin Edlund, on the technology, the way forward, as well as Minesto's work in realising the first tidal dragon in Hestfjord, Faroe Islands.

After the stage programme concluded, the guests had the opportunity to experience power plant components, as well as the workings behind the technology, in the workshop.

The Minesto team would like to thank everyone for taking the time to attend the company's Capital Market Day.

Recording of the CEO Presentation is available on minesto and Minesto Youtube channel:



