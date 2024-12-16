Video: CEO Presentation At Minesto's Capital Market Day 2024
The CEO presentation from Minesto's Capital market Day is now available on the company's website and YouTube channel. The Capital Market Day was held on 11 December 2024 at the company's workshop in Gothenburg, Sweden.
GOTHENBURG,
Sweden, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A presentation was delivered by
Minesto CEO, Dr Martin Edlund, on the technology, the way forward, as well as Minesto's work in realising the first tidal energy dragon Farm in Hestfjord, Faroe Islands.
After the stage programme concluded, the guests had the opportunity to experience power plant components, as well as the workings behind the technology, in the workshop.
The Minesto team would like to thank everyone for taking the time to attend the company's Capital Market Day.
Recording of the CEO Presentation is available on minesto and Minesto Youtube channel:
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]
