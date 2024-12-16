Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Cake Cover (TRO-1240)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new cake cover to help reduce the spread of germs when blowing out birthday candles," said an inventor, from Victoria, BC, Canada, "so I invented the SAFE COVER. My design could make the celebration safer and more enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a cake when blowing out candles. In doing so, it protects the cake against germs, spittle, and potential viruses. As a result, it increases safety. It also could help keep the stored cake fresh for a longer period of time. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype model and technical are drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1240, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED