Kitron ASA - Notification Of Primary Insider Transaction

12/16/2024 12:31:09 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (2024-12-16) Primary insider Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, has purchased 45 000 shares at a price of NOK 32.70 per share.
Primary insider Zygimantas Dirse, General Manager of Kitron ASA, has sold 74 000 shares at a price of NOK 32.34 per share.
Primary insider Lars Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA, has today transferred 600 000 shares to his children with a market price of NOK 32.74 per share. The shares are a gift to his children and are given without payment.
Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.
