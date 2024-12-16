(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top players include the University of California, Peptilogics, Genentech, MIT and Harvard University, each focusing on specific AI applications in drug discovery

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Driven Drug Discovery Patent Landscape Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive patent landscape for AI-driven drug discovery, analyzing 1,087 patents from 2002 to 2024. Recent years have shown a surge in patent filings, with a notable increase in pending patents, reflecting strong growth potential in this field. The United States leads with 465 patents, followed by China with 173, underscoring the global dominance of these markets. Europe shows growth as well, though at a slower pace.

The report identifies key technological domains, including ICT applications for biostatistics and bioinformatics, computing models based on biological structures, and machine learning for drug development. These technologies facilitate advanced drug discovery methods, such as pattern finding, molecule targeting, and efficacy optimization, all crucial for modern biopharmaceutical research.

Top industry players include the University of California, Peptilogics, Genentech, MIT, and Harvard University, each focusing on specific AI applications in drug discovery. For instance, Peptilogics leverages its NautilusT AI platform for peptide therapeutics, while Genentech has advanced collaborations with NVIDIA for AI-enhanced molecular design.

Collaboration is a pivotal trend, with strategic partnerships driving technological advancement and market expansion. Examples include Genentech's work with NVIDIA to integrate supercomputing into AI-driven drug discovery. These partnerships help entities expand their technological reach and accelerate drug development timelines.

The report serves as a vital resource for companies and policymakers, offering insights into patent trends, key technologies, and competitive dynamics. It supports R&D, investment strategy, and policy formulation by highlighting areas of technological growth and collaboration opportunities, promoting innovation in AI-driven drug discovery.

