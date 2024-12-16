Eric Hannelius Attends ICSC NEW YORK, Exploring Innovation And Evolution In Marketplaces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Eric Hannelius, CEO of Pepper Pay LLC, joins leaders at ICSC NEW YORK to explore innovation and foster connections in the evolving marketplaces sector.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eric Hannelius , a renowned Fintech entrepreneur and CEO of Pepper Pay LLC, will join industry leaders at ICSC NEW YORK, a premier two-day event held annually in December. Known as the gathering place for dealmakers and thought leaders in the marketplaces industry, ICSC NEW YORK showcases the innovation and evolution shaping how people shop, dine, work, play, and gather.Mr. Hannelius has been at the forefront of technological advancements and business growth in the Fintech sector for more than 25 years. As a founding member of General Catalyst Partners and a pioneer in global payment solutions through Vision Payment Solutions Inc., he brings a wealth of knowledge and a forward-thinking perspective to the event.Hosted by ICSC, the member organization dedicated to advancing marketplaces and community spaces, ICSC NEW YORK is designed to catalyze connections, inspire innovation, and foster meaningful deals. The event attracts professionals from diverse sectors, including retail, dining, real estate, and technology, all contributing to the future of marketplaces and their role in communities and economies.“I am excited to attend ICSC NEW YORK, a gathering that perfectly aligns with my passion for innovation and community-driven growth,” said Eric Hannelius.“This event provides an unparalleled platform to collaborate with visionaries who are shaping the future of marketplaces.”ICSC's value proposition focuses on delivering actionable insights, creating connections, and advocating for public policy that drives industry growth. By providing a dynamic space for networking, high-impact marketing opportunities, and professional development, ICSC empowers industry leaders to advance their strategic goals.As CEO of Pepper Pay LLC, Mr. Hannelius continues to push the boundaries of payment technology, helping businesses thrive in an increasingly digital economy. His attendance at ICSC NEW YORK underscores his dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends while fostering connections that enhance community spaces and economies.###To learn more about ICSC, you can visit their website atFor more news and information on Eric Hannelius, please visit his LinkedIn profile.XXX

Media Relations

Media Relations

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.