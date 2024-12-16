Global Commercial Flour Market Trends 2023-2031: Strong Growth Expected With A Projected Value Of USD 66.9 Billion TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial Flour Market

The global commercial flour is driven by rising demand in bakery, food processing, and convenience food sectors.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global commercial flour market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand for various types of flour across industries such as food production, baking, and food services. Valued at approximately US$ 49.1 billion in 2022, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated US$ 66.9 billion by the end of the forecast period.Competitive LandscapeLeading companies in the commercial flour market, including Ardent Mills, ADM, Cargill, General Mills, and Bunge Global, are focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing production capacities. Companies are also investing in research and development to introduce innovative flour types that cater to the diverse needs of consumers, such as low-carb, high-protein, and gluten-free options.These companies are also focusing on expanding their reach into emerging markets by setting up new manufacturing facilities and enhancing their distribution networks.Explore the highlights and essential data from our Report in this sample -Market SegmentationThe global commercial flour market is diverse, with several key segments catering to different industries. The primary flour types include wheat flour, rye flour, rice flour, corn flour, and gluten-free flour. Each type has its own set of applications, with wheat flour being the most commonly used across the globe for bakery products, while gluten-free flour is rapidly gaining popularity due to the increasing number of individuals with gluten sensitivities.Wheat Flour: The dominant segment in the commercial flour market, wheat flour is extensively used in bakery products such as bread, cakes, and pastries.Gluten-Free Flour: With the rise in gluten intolerance and celiac disease, the gluten-free segment is growing rapidly, especially in developed regions.Specialty Flours: This includes other flours such as corn, rice, and rye, which are used for specific purposes such as in ethnic cuisines and specialty diets.Market Drivers and ChallengesDrivers:Rise in Demand for Gluten-Free Products: With an increasing number of people diagnosed with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease, there is a significant demand for gluten-free flour in the market. This trend is particularly strong in developed regions like North America and Europe.Preference for Baked Products and Convenience Foods: Packaged bakery products are becoming more popular as consumers seek convenience, leading to an increase in demand for commercial flour in the food manufacturing and baking industries.Health and Nutritional Awareness: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are opting for flour with higher nutritional value, such as whole-grain flour, which is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals.Challenges:Price Fluctuations of Raw Materials: The prices of wheat, corn, and other grain-based products are highly volatile due to factors like weather conditions, crop yields, and geopolitical tensions, which can affect the cost of commercial flour production.Competition from Substitutes: The growing availability of alternative flours, such as almond flour, coconut flour, and other plant-based options, poses a challenge to traditional commercial flour types.Visit our report to explore critical insights and analysis -Regional AnalysisEurope was the largest market for commercial flour in 2022, driven by high bread consumption, strong demand for gluten-free products, and an increasing preference for convenient, ready-to-eat meals. Countries such as Germany, France, and Italy have a long-standing tradition of bread and bakery product consumption, and their growing foodservice industries are boosting demand for commercial flour.North America follows closely, with the United States showing a high consumption rate of bakery products like bread, cakes, and pastries. The growing trend of home baking, particularly during the pandemic, has led to an increased demand for commercial flour, further propelling market growth in the region.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate due to rapid urbanization, changing dietary preferences, and increasing awareness of healthy eating. The growing middle-class population and its increased consumption of packaged foods are key factors contributing to this region's growth.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Biological Seed Treatment Market : Estimated to advance at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2031.Probiotics Market : Expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 18.4 Bn by the end of 2031.About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website:Email: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Atil Chaudhari

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+1 518-618-1030

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.