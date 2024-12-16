Forecasting The Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Growth At 3.50% CAGR Till 2030, Delveinsight Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to DelveInsight's analysis, The growing demand for neurovascular embolization devices is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of brain hemorrhages and blood vessel abnormalities, such as brain aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), which are linked to sedentary lifestyles. Additionally, factors such as the aging population, the rising prevalence of high blood pressure, and the introduction of new embolization products are contributing to the expansion of the global neurovascular embolization devices market.

DelveInsight's“Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2030” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Neurovascular Embolization Devices companies actively working in the market.

Neurovascular Embolization Devices Overview

Neurovascular embolization devices are medical tools used in interventional procedures to treat conditions affecting the blood vessels in the brain. These devices are designed to block or occlude blood flow to specific areas, often to treat aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), or tumors. The devices include coils, particles, or other materials that are introduced into the blood vessels through a catheter. By selectively blocking blood flow to targeted areas, neurovascular embolization helps prevent hemorrhages, reduce the size of tumors, and manage other vascular abnormalities in the brain. These devices play a crucial role in minimally invasive neurointerventional procedures.

Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Insights

The neurovascular embolization devices market is experiencing growth due to the rising incidence of hemorrhages and brain aneurysms. According to the National Health Service (NHS), factors such as smoking, severe head injuries, cocaine use, and high blood pressure increase the risk of developing brain aneurysms, which in turn boosts the demand for neurovascular embolization devices. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported in 2021 that approximately 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 worldwide suffer from hypertension, further contributing to the growing need for these devices. These factors are expected to boost product demand and fuel market growth from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight Analysis: The global neurovascular embolization devices market size was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 1.59 billion by 2030.

Recent Developments in the Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Report

.In October 2020, Shanghai MicroPort NeuroTech Co., Ltd. ("MicroPort® NeuroTech") has obtained registration certificates from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its proprietary NUMEN Coil Embolization System and NUMEN FR Coil Detachment System, designed for the minimally invasive treatment of cerebral aneurysms through neurovascular intervention.

.In April 2020, Cerus Endovascular has obtained CE Mark approval for its Neqstent Coil Assisted Flow Diverter device, intended for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms.

.In May 2019, Rapid Medical, a company specializing in next-generation neurovascular devices, has received FDA clearance for its Comaneci device, designed as a temporary coil embolization assist device.

Key Players in the Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Neurovascular Embolization Devices market include- Medtronic, Stryker, MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Penumbra, Inc., Balt, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acandis GmbH, Wallaby Medical., Shape Memory Medical Inc., Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Spartan Micro, Inc., KANEKA CORPORATION, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co., Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, phenox GmbH, Merit Medical Systems., Perflow Medical Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Cerus Endovascular, Rapid Medical, among others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market

According to estimates, North America is projected to hold a significant share of the global neurovascular embolization devices market in the coming years. This dominance is attributed to the growing prevalence of the target population in the region. Additionally, the presence of major market players and the recent introduction of embolization products are expected to drive the growth of the neurovascular embolization market in the region.

Additionally, The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the neurovascular embolization devices market. The implementation of lockdowns, social distancing measures, and containment protocols in various countries led to a slowdown. Additionally, the suspension of surgeries, reduced hospitalizations for subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), and fewer ruptured aneurysm coiling procedures, all aimed at preventing the virus spread, further hindered market growth. Healthcare professionals' shift in focus to managing the pandemic, along with the saturation of intensive care units (ICUs) due to the surge in COVID-19 patients, also affected the market. So, during the projected period, the market for Neurovascular Embolization Devices is anticipated to continue expanding (2024-2030).

Scope of the Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Report

.Coverage: Global

.Study Period: 2021–2030

.Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Embolization Coils, Neurovascular Coil Assist Devices [Coil Assist Stents and Coil Assist Balloons], Liquid Embolization Systems, Flow Diversion Stents, Intrasaccular Flow Disruptor, Others

.Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

.Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

.Key Neurovascular Embolization Devices Companies: Medtronic, Stryker, MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Penumbra, Inc., Balt, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acandis GmbH, Wallaby Medical., Shape Memory Medical Inc., Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Spartan Micro, Inc., KANEKA CORPORATION, Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co., Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, phenox GmbH, Merit Medical Systems., Perflow Medical Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation., Cerus Endovascular, Rapid Medical, among others.

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

