The Visiting Angels Foundation Announces New Grant Partnerships

Ten Organizations Selected to Receive Support to Help Seniors in Need

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiting Angels , the nation's leading provider of in-home senior care, is pleased to announce ten new grant partnerships made possible through the company's non-profit initiative, The Visiting Angels Foundation .

Every year, the foundation partners with community-based organizations dedicated to serving vulnerable seniors and provides funding to these groups to continue their important and life-changing work.



"Helping senior citizens is at the core of what we do. We are proud to partner with great organizations who share our passion for helping seniors in need," said Dan Drennen, President of The Visiting Angels Foundation. "Our franchisees helped us to identify each of these recipients and we are thrilled to partner with them to further our mission of empowering seniors to age in place with dignity."

Visiting Angels Foundation

2024 Fall Grant Recipients

Alzheimer's Tennessee

Andrew Dilwicius, franchise owner of Visiting Angels Glendora and Whittier, CA, and Nashville, TN, recommended Alzheimer's Tennessee to receive a grant this year.

Founded in 1983, Alzheimer's Tennessee started out as a small group of East Tennessee families who would meet to understand and cope with the ravaging effects of Alzheimer's disease. More than 40 years later, the non-profit continues to make a huge impact on families, spouses, and friends of those affected by Alzheimer's.



Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry



This ministry provides many services in and around Asheville, North Carolina.

Most recently, it has operated a facility for elderly veterans who were affected by Hurricane Helene. Jerome Bouillon, franchise owner of Visiting Angels Asheville and Lenoir, NC, recommended this grantee.



Clear Mourning

Clear Mourning is based in Bend, Oregon.

Its mission is to change the culture around grief to make it more humane and more loving.

The Visiting Angels Foundation will partner with this non-profit to help support Alzheimer's patient caregivers and families.

Corbin Senior Center

The Corbin Senior Center in Spokane, Washington fosters a vibrant community environment for seniors to socialize, build relationships, and flourish in old age. Jonathan

Coberley, franchise owner of Visiting Angels Spokane Valley, WA, recommended the foundation partner with this facility.



Guzman23 Foundation

The Guzman23 Foundation supports dementia care programs for seniors in Colleyville, Texas. Dale

Brock, franchise owner of Visiting Angels Fort Worth and Southlake, TX, recommended this group to the foundation.



Hillsborough County Meals on Wheels



This organization is in Manchester, New Hampshire. Its staff works to connect seniors and disabled adults with their communities through healthy meals. Hillsborough County Meals on Wheels was recommended by Louis Murphy, franchise owner of Visiting Angels Nashua, NH and Boston, MA.

Honor Flight

Honor Flight, a national organization, celebrates America's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation's memorials. Kelly Chambers, franchise owner of Visiting Angels Tacoma, WA and Newberg, OR, recommended Honor Flight to the foundation.



Hood County Committee on Aging

The Hood County Committee on Aging provides meals and transportation to seniors in Granbury, Texas.

This grantee was submitted to the foundation by Kase Spears, franchise owner of Visiting Angels Granbury, Cedar Hill and Houston NW, TX.



Parker County Committee on Aging

The Parker County Committee on Aging located outside of Fort Worth, Texas is dedicated to provide in-home care services to seniors.

Kase Spears, franchise owner of Visiting Angels Granbury, Cedar Hill and Houston NW, TX recommended this Texas nonprofit to The Visiting Angels Foundation.

Veteran Resource Center at American Legion Post 133

The Veteran Resource Center at American Legion Post is in Huntington Beach, California.

Its staff helps veterans navigate the challenges of receiving their benefits, helps them find housing, employment as well as meet other core needs. This facility was recommended by David Beigel, franchise owner of Visiting Angels Huntington Beach, CA.



Some of the past beneficiaries of The Visiting Angels Foundation grants include Meals on Wheels America, The Salvation Army, and the Little Sisters of the Poor Holy Family Home. Organizations wishing to receive a grant must be recommended by a Visiting Angels franchise location.

For more information about The Visiting Angels Foundation, you can visit their website at .



About The Visiting Angels Foundation



The Visiting Angels Foundation is the non-profit arm of Visiting Angels, one of the nation's largest providers of in-home senior care services. The Visiting Angels Foundation partners with community-based organizations dedicated to serving seniors most in need. We provide the resources and funding necessary for these organizations to continue their life-changing work. For more information about The Visiting Angels Foundation, visit .



