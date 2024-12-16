Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From December 09Th To December 13Th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 09 th to December 13 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 09th to December 13th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market