Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From December 09Th To December 13Th, 2024


12/16/2024 12:01:19 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, December 16th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 09 th to December 13 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 09th to December 13th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 09/12/2024 FR0000125486 377 100,50000 XPAR
VINCI 09/12/2024 FR0000125486 477 100,50000 CEUX
VINCI 09/12/2024 FR0000125486 103 100,50000 TQEX
VINCI 10/12/2024 FR0000125486 52 552 100,86420 XPAR
VINCI 10/12/2024 FR0000125486 29 789 100,85680 CEUX
VINCI 10/12/2024 FR0000125486 6 165 100,87850 TQEX
VINCI 11/12/2024 FR0000125486 37 588 100,54400 XPAR
VINCI 11/12/2024 FR0000125486 22 525 100,55490 CEUX
VINCI 11/12/2024 FR0000125486 2 682 100,67720 TQEX
VINCI 12/12/2024 FR0000125486 57 983 100,89420 XPAR
VINCI 12/12/2024 FR0000125486 33 523 100,85200 CEUX
VINCI 12/12/2024 FR0000125486 8 656 100,89480 TQEX
VINCI 13/12/2024 FR0000125486 26 575 101,07120 XPAR
VINCI 13/12/2024 FR0000125486 12 245 101,08820 CEUX
VINCI 13/12/2024 FR0000125486 2 261 101,07780 TQEX
TOTAL 293 501 100,8313

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 09 12 24 to 13 12 24vGB

MENAFN16122024004107003653ID1108998440


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

