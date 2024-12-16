عربي


Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program


12/16/2024 12:01:19 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 16 December 2024, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 19,300 Melexis shares in the period from 11 December 2024 until 13 December 2024.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€)
11/12/2024 6,200 59.37 58.80 60.20 368,067
12/12/2024 6,500 58.75 58.40 59.75 381,895
13/12/2024 6,600 58.43 58.20 58.85 385,639
TOTAL 19,300 58.84 58.20 60.20 1,135,601

