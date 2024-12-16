Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Plumbing Parts Market Research Report 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Plumbing Parts Market was valued at USD 11.28 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 15.79 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.77%.

Diversified global and regional vendors characterize the North America plumbing parts market. Regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with global players as international players increase their footprint in the market. Furthermore, rapid technological improvements adversely impact market vendors as consumers expect continuous innovations and product upgrades. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Some major players dominating the North America plumbing parts market include Central States Industrial, McWane, and many others.

The adoption rate of plumbing parts among end-users in the U.S. has been impressive since their launch. The competition among companies is intensifying, which will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the industry in the near future. These players compete on various factors such as price, availability, brand, and variety. However, the price is set to become a major factor for competition among players.

Key Developments in the Global North America Plumbing Parts Market



In 2023, Caleffi expanded its warehouse space in North America, aiming to boost efficiency and enhance growth while prioritizing sustainability, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

In 2022, Central States Industrial acquired Sierra Seals to increase its consumer base, expand its portfolio, and capture more market share. In 2022, Morris Group launched a line of stainless-steel plumbing fixtures featuring cutting-edge innovations, such as touchless operation and an antimicrobial additive that effectively eliminates germs.

Rise in Remodelling & Renovating Activities

Renovations often reveal pre-existing plumbing issues, such as leaks or damaged pipes, which necessitate the purchase of replacement parts to ensure proper functioning. As a result, the renovation-driven demand for plumbing parts plays a pivotal role in shaping the North America plumbing parts market dynamics, prompting manufacturers and suppliers to meet the increasing requirements of contractors, plumbers, and homeowners alike. Furthermore, in the US, the renovation trend has significantly boosted the demand for plumbing parts. This surge is primarily attributed to aesthetic upgrades in kitchens and bathrooms during renovations. Property owners seeking to enhance the visual appeal of their homes frequently invest in new plumbing fixtures, such as faucets and showerheads. Renovations aimed at increasing property value often involve plumbing system enhancements, such as the installation of modern and energy-efficient components.

Government Investments in Infrastructure

The U.S. government passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, allocating $550 billion in new spending over five years to modernize infrastructure, including roads, bridges, railways, airports, and water systems. This investment aims to improve critical infrastructure, much of which is aging and in need of repair. While this substantial investment primarily targets large-scale infrastructure, it will likely positively impact related industries, including the North America plumbing parts market. Also, the focus on improving water systems suggests a potential surge in demand for plumbing components, such as pipes, valves, manifolds, and others. Moreover, increased construction activities are expected to drive growth in the plumbing industry as infrastructure projects progress, creating opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

High Price Fluctuation in Raw Materials

Copper is known for its conductivity and durability but is susceptible to price volatility. During periods of increased demand or disruptions in supply chains, the price of copper can surge, leading to high production costs for plumbing components. Also, fluctuations in the prices of plastics such as PEX, PVC, and ABS can influence the overall North America plumbing parts market. These variations can be attributed to changes in oil prices (as plastics are petroleum-based), shifts in demand for specific materials, geopolitical events, and environmental regulations affecting extraction or production processes. Consequently, plumbing parts manufacturers must closely monitor these material markets and adjust their pricing strategies to adapt to changing cost structures. This dynamic relationship between raw material prices and the plumbing parts market underscores the importance of flexibility and adaptability for businesses in this industry. Also, the unpredictable price fluctuations in PVC result in erratic production costs for plumbing manufacturers. This inconsistency can make it challenging for them to maintain stable pricing for their products, potentially leading to higher consumer prices. Plumbing business may experience fluctuating profit margins due to the changing costs of raw materials.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

The North America plumbing parts market by product is segmented into pipes & tubes, valves, fittings, and manifolds. The pipe & tube product segment held the most prominent market share in 2023. Pipes and tubes are commonly made from steel, copper, PVC, and various plastics, depending on their intended use and industry. They serve as essential conduits for transporting fluids, gases, and materials, including water, oil, chemicals, and more, in a wide range of industries. Also, the U.S., one of the largest oil and natural gas producers, has a high demand for pipes and tubes, which is expected to drive the market further. Additionally, the number of main water breakdowns in the US and Canada is high due to aged pipelines, which demand new pipelines.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

The North America plumbing parts market by application is segmented into faucets, sinks, toilets & others, shower heads, and bathtubs. By application, faucets dominated the market, accounting for a share of over 37% in 2023. Faucets are commonly replaced during home renovations and upgrades. When homeowners decide to update their kitchens or bathrooms, they often replace old faucets with newer, more stylish, and efficient models. This leads to a surge in demand for various plumbing parts such as connectors, pipes, and fittings. The presence of a wide variety of faucet types, styles, and finishes also contributes to increased demand for plumbing parts.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The U.S. held the largest share of the North America plumbing parts market 2023. With the rise in the population, there is a higher demand for residential and commercial buildings, which drives the need for more plumbing systems and parts in the region. In addition, there is a constant increase in the migrant population in Canada. Also, the use of water-efficient and sustainable products is high in the U.S. market; therefore, the number of companies targeting the U.S. market for innovative and sustainable products is also high. Furthermore, Canada plans to build 3.87 million homes by 2031. On average, around 0.4 million new residences will be built every year for the next eight years. The increasing number of residences will increase the demand for plumbing parts.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles



Central States Industrial

McWane

Morris Group

Mueller Industries

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Uponor

Other Prominent Vendors



Masco

Charlotte

TOTO

Hansgrohe Group

Kohler

Westlake Pipe & Fittings

Elkay

Jacuzzi

Globe Union

Roca Sanitario

Geberit

Moen

FLAIR-IT

Giacomini

VNE Stainless

Viega

Hot Tub Outpost

Tigre

American Standard

Sloan Watts

