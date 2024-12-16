(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Data Center Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 12.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 48.9 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), NVIDIA Corporation, Arm Holdings plc, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, VIA Technologies Inc., Ampere Computing, HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Alibaba Group (T-Head), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc. (M Series), MediaTek Inc., Baidu & Others. Austin, TX, USA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Data Center CPU Market Size, Trends and Insights By Chip Type (Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Others), By Data Center Size (Small and medium size, Large size), By Vertical Industry (BFSI, Government, IT and telecom, Transportation, Energy & utilities, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Data Center CPU Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 48.9 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Data Center CPU Market @ Data Center CPU Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics Technological Advancements in High-Performance Computing: The data center CPU market is experiencing robust growth, driven by significant advancements in high-performance computing technologies. Cutting-edge CPU architectures, including multi-core processors and advanced manufacturing techniques, are enhancing the processing power and efficiency of data centers. These innovations are critical for industries relying on complex computational tasks, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics. The development of CPUs with higher core counts and faster processing speeds is essential for supporting the scalability and performance needs of modern data centers. Compliance with Industry Standards and Regulations: Adherence to industry standards and regulatory guidelines is a pivotal factor driving the growth of the data center CPU market. Compliance with protocols established by regulatory bodies such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) ensures that data center CPUs meet stringent criteria for safety, performance, and reliability. This adherence not only supports market growth but also fosters confidence among enterprises in adopting advanced CPU technologies for their data centers. Cost Efficiency and Scalability: The rising demand for cost-effective and scalable computing solutions is a key driver of the data center CPU market expansion. Enterprises are increasingly seeking CPUs that deliver a balance between affordability and high performance, enabling them to optimize data center operations while managing costs effectively. Innovations that reduce power consumption and improve scalability are making high-performance CPUs more accessible, driving their adoption across various industries. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Computing Solutions: Sustainability is becoming a major focus in the data center CPU market, with growing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient computing technologies. Companies are prioritizing CPUs that minimize energy consumption and contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of data centers. These sustainable solutions align with global environmental objectives and meet the expectations of eco-conscious enterprises, further driving the adoption of green computing practices. Request a Customized Copy of the Data Center CPU Market Report @ Data Center CPU Market: COVID-19 Analysis Impact on Demand Dynamics: The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly altered demand dynamics, leading to a surge in the need for data center CPUs. As remote work, digital transformation, and cloud services became critical during the pandemic, the demand for reliable and powerful CPUs increased markedly. This shift has accelerated the adoption of advanced CPU technologies that support seamless data processing and management in remote and distributed environments. Supply Chain Challenges: The pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, impacting the availability of data center CPUs due to challenges in component supply and manufacturing processes. Fluctuations in the supply of semiconductors and logistical difficulties have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience. In response, manufacturers are optimizing operations and exploring alternative sourcing strategies to mitigate disruptions and ensure a steady supply of high-performance CPUs. Regulatory Adaptations: In light of the pandemic, regulatory bodies have introduced new guidelines to address emerging concerns related to data center safety and reliability. CPU providers have adapted their manufacturing practices to comply with these updated regulations, ensuring that their products meet enhanced standards of performance and safety. This regulatory compliance is crucial in maintaining enterprise trust and supporting the ongoing adoption of data center CPU technologies in uncertain times. Shifts in Consumer and Enterprise Preferences: The pandemic has accelerated shifts in consumer and enterprise preferences towards data center CPUs that offer robust performance, reliability, and scalability. There is an increasing focus on CPUs that enable high-speed processing, are easy to integrate into existing infrastructures, and support the growing needs of cloud computing and digital services. These evolving preferences underscore the importance of continuous innovation in the CPU market to meet changing demands. Market Recovery and Future Outlook: As global economies stabilize and recover post-pandemic, the data center CPU market is poised for sustained growth. Ongoing investments in CPU innovation, enhanced processing capabilities, and strategic partnerships will drive market resilience and adaptation to emerging trends. Companies are expected to expand their product offerings, strengthen customer relationships, and leverage digital platforms to capture new opportunities in a rapidly evolving market landscape. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 14.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 48.9 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 12.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 15.2% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Chip Type, Data Center Size, Vertical Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Data Center CPU report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2024

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Data Center CPU report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Data Center CPU Market Report @

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=2986e576-c63e-4af5-bc13-3658599e1257&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2986e576-c63e-4af5-bc13-3658599e1257/global-data-center-cpu-market-2024-2033-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Data Center CPU Market 2024–2033 (By Billion) .png" width="668" />

Data Center CPU Market: Market Trends

Enhanced Processing Power and Efficiency : The demand for CPUs that prioritize processing power and energy efficiency is growing. Products with advanced multi-core architectures, optimized thermal management, and compliance with performance standards are gaining traction among enterprises and cloud service providers.

Premiumization : The market is witnessing a trend towards premium CPUs, featuring high-end functionalities such as real-time analytics, enhanced security features, and customizable processing capabilities. Businesses are increasingly investing in higher-priced solutions that offer superior performance, security, and flexibility.

Sustainability : Environmental concerns are driving the demand for energy-efficient and sustainable CPUs. Providers are adopting green practices, including the development of low-power designs and sustainable manufacturing processes, to meet the growing preference for eco-friendly computing solutions.

Ease of Integration : Seamless integration and compatibility with existing data center infrastructures are crucial factors influencing CPU selection. Innovations that simplify the integration process and enhance user experience are a major focus for manufacturers.

Localization and Customization : There is an increasing preference for locally tailored and customized CPUs, driven by the need to support local data center operations and address region-specific demands. This trend aligns with the broader movement towards sustainability and localized service delivery.

E-commerce and Direct-to-Enterprise Sales : The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-enterprise sales channels has expanded access to data center CPUs . Online platforms enable businesses to explore a wide range of CPU options, compare features, and make informed purchasing decisions, broadening the market reach beyond traditional sales channels.

Request a Customized Copy of the Data Center CPU Market Report @

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Data Center CPU market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Data Center CPU market forward?

What are the Data Center CPU Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Data Center CPU Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Data Center CPU market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Data Center CPU Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

Data Center CPU Market: Regional Analysis

North America : North AmericaIn 2023, North America held a 37% revenue share of the global data center chip market . The region boasts a robust technological infrastructure, supported by a high concentration of leading data center operators and cloud service providers. To sustain their continuous upgrades and expansions of data center infrastructure, these operators require advanced chip technologies to optimize their operations. As a result, North America is a frontrunner in adopting emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics, all of which demand specialized chips for high-performance, energy-efficient processing. Additionally, the growing digitization of industries and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices are further driving the demand for data center chips in the region.

Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the data center CPU market, driven by the rapid expansion of cloud services, increasing adoption of AI and machine learning, and significant investments in data center infrastructure. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are leading this growth, with local companies and global tech giants investing heavily in the region.

Europe : Europe's data center CPU market is poised for steady growth, supported by government initiatives focused on digital transformation and energy efficiency. The region's strong industrial base, particularly in Germany, combined with the increasing demand for cloud services and AI.

Request a Customized Copy of the Data Center CPU Market Report @

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: ...

Browse the full “ Data Center CPU Market Size, Trends and Insights By Chip Type (Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Others), By Data Center Size (Small and medium size, Large size), By Vertical Industry (BFSI, Government, IT and telecom, Transportation, Energy & utilities, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=8caa6897-e1cd-49c8-85f3-3603a31c7042&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8caa6897-e1cd-49c8-85f3-3603a31c7042/global-data-center-cpu-market-2024-2033-by-data-center-size-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Data Center CPU Market 2024–2033 (By Data Center Size).png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Data Center CPU Market :



Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

NVIDIA Corporation

Arm Holdings plc

IBM Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Oracle Corporation

VIA Technologies Inc.

Ampere Computing

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Alibaba Group (T-Head)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc. (M Series)

MediaTek Inc.

Baidu Inc. (Kunlun)

Zhaoxin Semiconductor Corporation Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Data Center CPU Market @

Spectacular Deals



Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available. Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Fire Protection System Market : Fire Protection System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Fire Detection, Fire Suppression, Fire Response, Fire Analysis, Fire Sprinkler System), By Service (Managed Service, Installation and Design Service, Maintenance Service, Others), By End Use (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Silicon Wafer Market : Silicon Wafer Market Size, Trends and Insights By Wafer Size (Less than 150 mm, 200 mm, 300 mm, 450 mm), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Telecommunications, Solar Cells), By Node Type (180 nm, 130 nm, 90 nm, 65 nm, 45 nm, 22 nm, 14 nm, 7 nm, 5 nm and below), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Smart Speaker Market : Smart Speaker Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Virtual Assistants, Wireless Speakers, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

MEMS Gas Sensor Market : MEMS Gas Sensor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Inflammable Gas, Toxic Gas, Others), By Application (Air Quality Monitoring, Industrial Safety, Emission Control, Research Application, Storage Monitoring, Others), By End-user Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, Water & Water Treatment, Metal Industry, Building Automation, Food & Beverage, Mining Industry, Power Stations, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Smart Speaker Market : US Smart Speaker Market Size, Trends and Insights By Intelligent Virtual Assistance (Alexa, Google Assistance, Siri, Others), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Price (Low, Mid, Premium), By Application (Smart Home, Consumer, Smart Office, Others), By End Use Industry (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Europe Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market : Europe Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Refrigerators and Freezers, Refrigerated Display Cases, Beverage Refrigeration, Ice Machines, Others), By Application (Food Service, Food and Beverage Retail, Healthcare, Hotels and Hospitality, Other), By Capacity (Small Capacity, Medium Capacity, Large Capacity), By Technology (Self-contained Refrigeration Units, Remote Condensing Units, Smart Refrigeration), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Digital Multimeter Market : Digital Multimeter Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Handheld, Desktop, Mounted), By Ranging Type (Auto-ranging, Manual), By Application (Automotive, Energy & Utility, Consumer electronics, Medical, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Digital Panel Meter Market : Digital Panel Meter Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Temperature Meters, Voltage Meters, Current Meters, Power Meters, Multifunction Meters), By Display Type (LED Display, LCD Display, OLED Display), By Application (Industrial Automation, Energy Management, Process Control, Environmental Monitoring), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Data Center CPU Market is segmented as follows:

By Chip Type



Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Others

By Data Center Size



Small and medium size Large size

By Vertical Industry



BFSI

Government

IT and telecom

Transportation

Energy & utilities Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Data Center CPU Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Data Center CPU Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .



Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Data Center CPU Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Data Center CPU Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Data Center CPU Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Data Center CPU Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Data Center CPU Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Data Center CPU Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Data Center CPU Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Data Center CPU Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Data Center CPU Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Data Center CPU Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Data Center CPU Market @

Reasons to Purchase Data Center CPU Market Report



Data Center CPU Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Data Center CPU Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Data Center CPU Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions. Data Center CPU Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Data Center CPU market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Data Center CPU Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Data Center CPU market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Data Center CPU market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Data Center CPU market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Data Center CPU industry.

Managers in the Data Center CPU sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Data Center CPU market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Data Center CPU products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Data Center CPU Market Report @

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: ...

Web:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Buy this Premium Data Center CPU Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @