Uphold To List Ripple's USD-Backed Stablecoin And Add RLUSD To Its Rewards Program In January

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uphold , the Web3 platform, will make RLUSD, Ripple's new US-dollar-backed stablecoin, fully available on its on December 18. Uphold will also integrate RLUSD into its innovative Rewards Center program starting in January, 2025 so that users can earn rewards for buying and holding RLUSD. Current Uphold Rewards Center users that have unlocked all three levels are being given 24 hour early access to RLUSD.

Issued under the New York Trust Company Charter, and approved under the New York Department of Financial Services, RLUSD has been designed for trust and transparency. Each token is backed 1:1 by USD reserves and cash equivalents, with third-party audits conducted monthly. Like XRP, RLUSD is designed for cross-border and institutional use, and is underpinned by enterprise-grade security, with the stablecoin's smart contracts subject to independent audits.

“It's no secret that we've been big supporters of the XRP community, and the innovation Ripple has brought to the industry,” says Simon McLoughlin, CEO of Uphold.“RLUSD is poised to play a significant role in the evolution of digital payments, enterprise finance, and beyond, and we are proud to be among the initial launch partners of Ripple's first ever stablecoin solution.”

Once RLUSD is incorporated into the Uphold Rewards Center in January, users will be able to unlock a range of benefits, including 5% rewards on the Ripple stablecoin, access to exclusive crypto insights, and early access to new tokens. Users unlock rewards by completing monthly tasks on the Uphold app including visiting the app, depositing assets, and conducting trades.

McLoughlin added:“By adding RLUSD to the Uphold Rewards Center, we're able to offer the XRP community additional value when they hold RLUSD in their Uphold wallet.”

