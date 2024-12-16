Growth Trends In The Organic Substrate Packaging Materials Market, 2024-2028, By Technology, Application And Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring In-Depth Profiles of Major Companies, Including Amkor Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kyocera Corp., Micro Systems Technologies Management GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and TTM Technologies Inc.

The organic substrate packaging material market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.57 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by surge in global demand for consumer and smart electronic devices, significant rise in demand for portable electronic devices, and increasing adoption of self-driving vehicles.

The study identifies the rising integration of ICs in automobiles as one of the prime reasons driving the organic substrate packaging material market growth during the next few years.

Also, advancements in information and communication technology (ICT) and growing popularity of miniature electronic devices in defense and military, and aviation industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The organic substrate packaging material market is segmented as below:



By Application



Consumer electronics



Automotive



Manufacturing



Healthcare

Others

By Technology



SO packages



GA packages



Flat no-leads packages

Others

By Region



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa South America

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic substrate packaging material market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Amkor Technology Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

AT&S Austria Technologie and Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Technology Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Fujikura Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corp.

Micro Systems Technologies Management GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Niterra Co. Ltd.

Resonac Holdings Corp.

Rogers Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

TONG HSING Electronics Industries Ltd.

TTM Technologies Inc. Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

