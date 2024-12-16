Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 147,476 Ageas shares in the period from 09-12-2024 until 13-12-2024.
| Date
| Number of
Shares
| Total amount
(EUR)
| Average price
(EUR)
| Lowest price
(EUR)
| Highest price
(EUR)
| 09-12-2024
| 24,061
| 1,142,402
| 47.48
| 47.38
| 47.78
| 10-12-2024
| 44,500
| 2,091,979
| 47.01
| 46.84
| 47.38
| 11-12-2024
| 42,416
| 2,001,619
| 47.19
| 46.80
| 47.82
| 12-12-2024
| 28,499
| 1,342,164
| 47.10
| 46.88
| 47.32
| 13-12-2024
| 8,000
| 380,733
| 47.59
| 47.00
| 47.78
| Total
| 147,476
| 6,958,897
| 47.19
| 46.80
| 47.82
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,492,770 shares for a total amount of EUR 71,667,755. This corresponds to 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .
