Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2025
Date
12/16/2024 11:31:14 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2024-12-16 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2025 with the following dates:
Monday 31st March: Annual Accounts 2024 to be issued. Wednesday 30th April: Annual General Meeting. Friday 30th May: 1st Quarter 2025 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Friday 29th August: 2nd Quarter 2025 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Friday 28th November: 3rd Quarter 2025 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
Atlantic Petroleum in brief:
Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.
Further Details:
Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (... ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website:
Announcement no.8/2024
Issued 16-12-2024
P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O. Box 1228
FO-110 Tórshavn
Faroe Islands
Website:
