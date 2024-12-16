Contact Center As A Service (Ccaas) Market Report 2024-2025: Utilization Of Genai Is The Most Pervasive Trend For The Ccaas Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report includes detailed side-by-side comparative analyses of 250+ RFP questions and vendor responses to enable end-users seeking a CCaaS solution to easily compare the most important features for their contact center's success.
Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024-2025 Contact Center as a Service Product and market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The dynamic contact center as a service (CCaaS) market continues to evolve, providing additional value to organizations. Utilization of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is the most pervasive trend for the CCaaS market, as it is for most customer experience (CX) IT segments. AI technologies, including GenAI, are being incorporated into the fabric of CCaaS platforms, enhancing these increasingly complex and high-value solutions.
The CCaaS market is in the advantageous position of outperforming many other contact center IT sectors, despite the challenge of global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. When a contact center must limit its IT investments, purchasing an AI-enabled contact center infrastructure solution is often moved to the top of the list as these platforms are considered mission critical.
Detailed and comprehensive coverage of this foremost sector
The report examines the CCaaS market, competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing, and market trends that are driving adoption and innovation. The Report features nine leading and contending vendors: 88, Call Center Studio, Diabolocom, Five9, Google, NICE, RingCentral, UJET, and Vonage.
RFP Q&As prospects need to identify and select the right CCaaS solution
The report's side-by-side analyses compare a wide range of information, including:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI Omnichannel Routing and Queuing Outbound CRM Recording Customer-Facing Conversational AI Self-Service Transcription Real-Time Guidance/Next-Best-Action Capabilities Employee-Facing Self-Service Automated Post-Interaction Summarization Automated Quality Management Workforce Engagement Management Capabilities Security and Compliance Features Data Center, Backup, Disaster Recovery, and Business Continuity
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
4. Contact Center as a Service Functional Overview
5. CCaaS Market Trends and Challenges
5.1 CCaaS Market Trends
5.2 CCaaS Market Challenges
6. CCaaS Market Innovation
6.1 New Product Features
6.2 Future Enhancements
7. The Practical Application of AI/GenAI in CCaaS Platforms
8. The CX Journey
8.1 Omnichannel Capabilities
8.2 Omnichannel Routing and Queuing
8.3 Outbound
8.4 Customer Relationship Management
8.5 Recording
8.6 Intelligent Self-Service
8.7 Transcription
9. Augmenting and Automating the Agent Experience
9.1 Real-Time Guidance
9.2 Agent/Employee-Facing Virtual Assistant (VA)
9.3 Automated Post-Interaction Summarization
10. Oversight, Outcomes, and Optimization
10.1 Supervisor Experience
10.2 Agent/Employee Experience
10.3 Automated Quality Management
10.4 Business Intelligence, Analytics, and Reporting
11. Workforce Engagement Management
12. Contact Center as a Service Competitive Landscape
12.1 Company Snapshot
13. High-Level CCaaS Technical Analysis
13.1 Administration and Provisioning
13.2 Security and Compliance
13.3 Data Center, Backup, Disaster Recovery, and Business Continuity
14. Implementation Analysis
14.1 Service Level Agreement
15. Pricing
15.1 Pricing Structure
15.2 Pricing for a 250-Seat Omnichannel CCaaS Solution
15.3 Incremental Pricing
16. Company Reports
88, Inc. Call Center Studio Diabolocom Five9, Inc. Google NICE RingCentral UJET Vonage Holding Corp.
