Concrete Sealers Market Update Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger

Surge in building and activities, coupled with the growing popularity of DIY projects, has significantly boosted the demand for concrete sealers.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global concrete sealers market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.Market OverviewThe surge in building and construction activities, coupled with the growing popularity of DIY projects, has significantly boosted the demand for concrete sealers. Additionally, industrial expansion is driving the adoption of concrete sealers as protective coatings for various applications, including washers, dryers, steel pipes, and industrial equipment.However, raw material shortages and subsequent price increases are restraining market growth. On the upside, investments by major players are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market InsightsReport Highlights- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Market Size in 2021: $1.7 billion- Market Size in 2031: $3.1 billion- CAGR: 6.4%- Report Length: 426 Pages- Segments Covered: Type, Application, and RegionMarket DynamicsDrivers- Escalating demand from the building and construction sector- Rising use in the automotive and transportation industries- Expansion of industrial activitiesOpportunities- Growth in DIY projects- Increased demand from commercial applicationsRestraints- Volatility in raw material prices- Side effects of using certain concrete sealersMarket SegmentationBy Type- Pertaining Sealers: Held over one-third of the market in 2021. Widely used for corrosion resistance in automotive and transportation sectors.- Acrylics: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.By Application- Commercial: Dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly 40% of revenue. Projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, driven by investments in commercial infrastructure globally.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific:- Accounted for over two-fifths of global revenue in 2021.- Expected to grow at the fastest rate (CAGR of 7.1%) due to increased construction, transportation, and industrial activities.- Other Regions: North America, Europe, and LAMEA remain significant contributors to the market's overall growth.Key Players in the Market- BASF SE- Sika AG- PPG Industries- Laticrete International, Inc.- Royal Associates- Valspar- Prosoco Corporation- Mapei Corporation- W.R. Meadows, Inc.- XETEX Industries Pvt. Ltd.These players focus on strategies such as product launches, collaborations, and regional expansions to maintain market dominance.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

