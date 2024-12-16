Higher Education Benchmark Report From Info-Tech Research Group Reveals Strategic Gaps And Opportunities For IT Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Info-Tech Research Group's newly published higher education IT benchmark report details key gaps in stakeholder satisfaction, innovation leadership, and staffing while outlining strategies to elevate IT as a driver of institutional growth over the coming year.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Higher education IT departments are under increasing pressure to evolve from operational support teams to transformative agents of change. According to a new IT benchmark report from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, titled Ground Your Institution for Higher Education's Future Shock , IT departments must address critical challenges in stakeholder alignment, resource optimization, and innovation readiness to meet the demands of a rapidly changing technological landscape.

Based on data from five of Info-Tech's IT diagnostics, the report offers a comprehensive assessment of the current state of higher education IT, identifying areas for immediate improvement and providing actionable strategies and recommendations for transformation.

"Higher education IT departments have demonstrated their ability to deliver essential services reliably, but the expectations of institutional leaders and stakeholders are shifting rapidly," says Mark Maby , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "To succeed in this changing environment, IT leaders must foster a culture of innovation, address staffing shortages, and prioritize strategic alignment with institutional goals. The insights in this report provide a roadmap for IT departments to transform and thrive in higher education's future."

The firm's research findings emphasize the urgency for IT leaders to align with institutional goals by addressing critical gaps in areas such as data quality, security posture, and talent management. With mounting pressures to innovate and manage costs effectively, Info-Tech encourages IT leaders in the higher education sector to adopt robust enterprise architecture, embrace data-driven decision-making, and strengthen strategies for workforce development. These steps will enhance operational efficiency, support digital transformation, and position IT departments as catalysts for institutional success.

Key Findings from Info-Tech's Higher Education IT Benchmark Report

Info-Tech's report highlights the evolving role of IT in higher education and offers actionable strategies to address pressing challenges and seize opportunities for strategic growth:

Challenges Facing Higher Education IT



Bridging the Satisfaction Gap : While the median stakeholder satisfaction score is 7.7 out of 10, Info-Tech reports that only 9.9% of institutions achieve high satisfaction levels. This gap underscores the need for IT to transition from operational reliability to strategic partnership.

Improving Cost Optimization: With 58% of IT departments underprepared to manage rising operational costs, institutions must adopt robust strategies to balance financial sustainability with technological advancements.



Cultivating Innovation : Many IT departments are categorized as "Trusted Operators," capable of delivering services but falling short in innovation leadership. This lack of focus hinders the adoption of transformative technologies like AI and limits IT's potential to drive institutional progress.



Addressing Staffing Challenges : The IT staff-to-employee ratio has declined sharply from 2.1% to 1.3% year-over-year, signaling a resource crisis that could jeopardize the management of complex systems and digital transformation initiatives.



Bolstering Foundational Capabilities : A lack of focus on enterprise architecture, project management, and data governance undermines institutions' ability to execute large-scale IT projects, such as ERP implementations, and optimize costs.

Reinforcing IT Security Posture:

Institutions often express satisfaction with IT security, but this perception drops significantly after incidents, underscoring the need for proactive security assessments and robust controls.

Opportunities for IT Transformation in Higher Education



Elevating IT's Strategic Role : IT departments must prioritize agility, innovation, and alignment with institutional goals to meet stakeholder expectations for transformation.



Investing in Talent Management : Addressing staffing shortages requires strategic investment in talent acquisition, retention, and professional development to empower IT teams and foster growth.



Embracing Data-Driven Decision-Making : Improving data quality and governance is essential for successful AI adoption and other strategic initiatives and lays the foundation for informed decision-making.

Building Stronger Foundational Capabilities : Enhancing enterprise architecture, project management, and vendor partnerships can ensure smoother implementation of complex IT initiatives and align IT efforts with long-term institutional objectives.

As higher education institutions confront rapid technological advancements and shifting stakeholder expectations, IT departments face both significant challenges and transformative opportunities. Info-Tech advises that by addressing gaps in innovation, staffing, and foundational capabilities, as well as aligning their efforts with institutional priorities, IT leaders can redefine their role from operational support to strategic enabler. Info-Tech's recently published report offers critical insights and actionable strategies to help IT departments drive meaningful change, foster resilience, and contribute to the long-term success of their institutions.

