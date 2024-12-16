Fire Safety Equipment Growth Opportunity Analysis 2024 - Integration With Smart Building Solutions Supports The Digital Advancement Of Fire Safety
Date
12/16/2024 11:16:09 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top 3 growth opportunities include performance-based fire safety systems, integration of fire safety with smart buildings solutions and digitalization improvement of fire safety systems.
Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fire Safety Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital technologies have become inevitable in most industries, including fire safety equipment. Fire detection and suppression equipment are increasingly IoT-enabled and integrated with smart building systems using tools such as AI, machine learning (ML), and analytics. This necessitates the convergence and collaboration of fire safety with digital solutions providers, including building technology system integrators.
This study identifies 3 top growth opportunities: performance-based fire safety systems, integration of fire safety with smart buildings solutions, and digitalization improvement of fire safety systems.
By 2029, fire safety equipment revenue is expected to exceed $11 billion. In terms of CAGR, Latin America is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, and revenue from the data center vertical is expanding the fastest among end users.
Key Growth Opportunities:
Performance-based Fire Safety System Integration of Fire Safety with Smart Buildings Solutions Digitalization Improvement of Fire Safety System
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fire Safety Equipment Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation - Market Segmentation - End User Segmentation - Region Growth Drivers Analysis Growth Restraints Analysis Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by End User Revenue Forecast Analysis Notable Competitors
Regional Outlook - Europe
Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain and Portugal Benelux Nordics
Regional Outlook - North America
North America United States Canada
Regional Outlook - APAC
APAC China India Japan and South Korea ANZ Southeast Asia
Regional Outlook - MEA
MEA United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Egypt
Regional Outlook - Latin America
Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN16122024004107003653ID1108998325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.