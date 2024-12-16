عربي


Fire Safety Equipment Growth Opportunity Analysis 2024 - Integration With Smart Building Solutions Supports The Digital Advancement Of Fire Safety


12/16/2024 11:16:09 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top 3 growth opportunities include performance-based fire safety systems, integration of fire safety with smart buildings solutions and digitalization improvement of fire safety systems.

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fire Safety Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital technologies have become inevitable in most industries, including fire safety equipment. Fire detection and suppression equipment are increasingly IoT-enabled and integrated with smart building systems using tools such as AI, machine learning (ML), and analytics. This necessitates the convergence and collaboration of fire safety with digital solutions providers, including building technology system integrators.
This study identifies 3 top growth opportunities: performance-based fire safety systems, integration of fire safety with smart buildings solutions, and digitalization improvement of fire safety systems.

By 2029, fire safety equipment revenue is expected to exceed $11 billion. In terms of CAGR, Latin America is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, and revenue from the data center vertical is expanding the fastest among end users.

Key Growth Opportunities:

  • Performance-based Fire Safety System
  • Integration of Fire Safety with Smart Buildings Solutions
  • Digitalization Improvement of Fire Safety System

Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fire Safety Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation - Market
  • Segmentation - End User
  • Segmentation - Region
  • Growth Drivers Analysis
  • Growth Restraints Analysis
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast by Application
    • Revenue Forecast by Region
    • Revenue Forecast by End User
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Notable Competitors

Regional Outlook - Europe

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain and Portugal
  • Benelux
  • Nordics

Regional Outlook - North America

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada

Regional Outlook - APAC

  • APAC
  • China
  • India
  • Japan and South Korea
  • ANZ
  • Southeast Asia

Regional Outlook - MEA

  • MEA
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Qatar
  • South Africa
  • Egypt

Regional Outlook - Latin America

  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina

Appendix & Next Steps

  • Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities


