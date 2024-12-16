Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For November 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) amounted to EUR 0.7050 at the end of November 2024 (0.7080 as of 31 October 2024). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 101.2 million (EUR 101.6 million as of 31 October 2024). The EPRA NRV as of 30 November 2024 stood at EUR 0.7484 per unit.

In November 2024, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund was EUR 0.9 million (EUR 1.0 million in October 2024). In November 2024 the Fund signed a 5-year lease for approximately 3,700 sq. m in S27 with International School of Riga. Income from the lease will start reflecting in the Fund's NOI in Q4 2025.

At the end of November 2024, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 5.2 million (31 October 2024: EUR 7.3 million). As of 30 November 2024, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 254.0 million (31 October 2024: EUR 255.6 million). In November, the Fund prepaid bank loans in the amount of EUR 1.5 million and invested approx. EUR 0.7 million into tenant fit-outs.

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

