Vertexone Acquires Accelerated Innovations, Expanding Customer Engagement Solutions For The Energy & Utility Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acquisition strengthens VertexOne's SaaS suite with MyMeter® platform, empowering utilities to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency

- Andrew Jornod, VertexOne CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VertexOne , a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, announced today the completed acquisition of Accelerated Innovations LLC. (AI), a top-tier provider of essential customer self-service and engagement solutions to utilities, known for its state-of-the-art MyMeter ® platform.

MyMeter, developed from deep expertise in the electric utility industry, delivers indispensable digital SaaS solutions for influencing customer behavior, reducing customer service/billing costs, and enhancing operational reliability. It will join VertexOne's Digital Suite of products designed to transform the customer experience, increase customer satisfaction, improve operational efficiency, and reduce cost to serve.

The acquisition supports VertexOne's long-standing strategy of providing a complete set of SaaS applications that enhance customer experience and engagement while facilitating critical customer-to-cash business processes for utilities, energy retailers, suppliers, and energy transition companies. Among other things, it brings advanced analytics capabilities specifically designed for the electric and gas sectors to expand on VertexOne's existing expertise in water analytics.

The acquisition is the next in a series of transformative steps the company has taken over the last several years as it fortifies its position in the market, expands its reach, and accelerates growth with new offerings for its market sectors.

With AI's capabilities and established reputation, VertexOne CEO, Andrew Jornod, said the company gains a unique opportunity to differentiate itself from competitors and deepen its influence within the industry.

“This is about delivering cutting-edge technology and unmatched value to our mutual clients,” Jornod said, emphasizing the transformative potential of the acquisition.“By unifying our technologies and expertise, we're not just meeting the needs of today's utilities and energy providers, we're anticipating and shaping the future of customer experience, and empowering our clients to realize the many benefits that come from engaging their customers.”

“This move marks a transformative moment for both companies,” Accelerated Innovations Founder and CEO, Josh Headlee, said.“Our combined expertise creates a formidable force in the industry to empower utilities to understand, engage, and serve their customers in ways that are more innovative, insightful, and responsive than ever before. We are looking to set a new standard for customer engagement for the energy and utility industry."

Headlee, along with the entire AI team, will bring their talents over to VertexOne. Headlee joins as VertexOne's Chief Architect, where he'll bring his visionary leadership and deep technical expertise to bear in the technical innovation of the company's customer experience platform and SaaS applications.

This is VertexOne's third strategic acquisition in four years, each one significant in underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and growth. The integration of AI's capabilities will enable VertexOne to accelerate product roadmaps, streamline operations, and capitalize on the most modern SaaS architecture in order to serve clients better.

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone.

Lynn Steinberg

VertexOne

+1 214-576-1166

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.