Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha Concerned Over Atrocities Against Women In Municipal Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 16 (IANS) The Punjab's BJP Mahila Morcha President Jai Inder Kaur on Monday condemned the atrocities committed against women candidates during the filing of nomination papers for the Municipal Corporation elections.

She has demanded the National Commission for Women (NCW) to immediately intervene and take action against these appalling incidents.

In a letter written to the NCW Chairperson, Jai Inder Kaur said:“The recent incidents of violence and harassment against women candidates in Punjab are deeply disturbing and unacceptable. It's shocking to see how women were being targeted and intimidated, simply for exercising their right to participate in the democratic process.”

She further wrote:“As the President of BJP Mahila Morcha, Punjab, I strongly condemn these atrocities and demand immediate action from the National Commission for Women. It's imperative that the NCW takes concrete steps to ensure women's safety and dignity during elections.”

Jai Inder Kaur further highlighted:“The incidents in Patiala, where nomination papers of BJP women candidates were torn and women physically assaulted outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, are particularly alarming. Visual evidence clearly implicates senior AAP leaders, MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra and MLA Ajit Pal Kohli.”

She further requested:“I urge the NCW to constitute a fact-finding team to investigate these incidents, recommend legal action against perpetrators, and direct the Punjab Women Commission to fulfil its statutory duties. Women's safety and empowerment are non-negotiable. We will continue to fight for justice and accountability.”

The elections to five Municipal Corporations and 41 Municipal Councils, besides Nagar Panchayats, will be held on December 21. The counting of votes will take place on the same day.

Out of the 37,32,636 registered voters, 19,55,888 are men, 17,76,544 are women and 204 others. The polling would be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the use of EVMs. The polled votes will be counted at the polling station itself.