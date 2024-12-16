Pvolve To Open First Studio In Greater Kansas City, Marking Kansas Debut

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Innovative Franchise Signs First Agreement to Bring New Location to the State

Pvolve , the fitness franchise that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, has announced a new studio signing in the greater Kansas City area with local couple Katherine and Daniel Deenihan. This deal will mark Pvolve's debut in the state of Kansas and adds to the brand's rapid growth, now boasting over 50 studios in development across the country.

Pvolve has ambitious plans for the greater Kansas City area, with 10 additional territories available for new locations as part of its aggressive expansion strategy. Each new location will create between 10 to 15 job opportunities, providing a significant boost to the local economy and community.

Katherine Deenihan, a passionate advocate for Pvolve's clinically-proven functional fitness method, has been an avid user of the online platform for over a year. Her dedication was evident as she transitioned from being a digital subscriber during the build out of Pvolve's first Denver franchise, to becoming a committed studio client following the studio's debut. Katherine experienced significant strength gains, saw her mobility improve, and felt enhanced quality of life from the workout. Upon moving to Kansas City, she felt it was the perfect opportunity to turn her passion into a business and share the benefits of Pvolve with her new community. As an existing franchise owner within the wellness space, Katherine is excited about enhancing her franchise portfolio. She is exploring potential neighborhoods for development in Johnson County, including Overland Park and Prairie Village, to introduce more people to the life-changing Pvolve method.

"The Pvolve workout is one-of-a-kind, offering a fitness option that strengthens both the mind and body without taking an extreme physical toll," says Katherine. "From the innovative method to the empowering message and the supportive community in-studio and online, Pvolve has captured my heart. I'm thrilled to bring this experience to the Kansas City suburbs and share the joy and strength it has brought to my life."

Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve, credits the brand's rapid growth to its clinically-proven method, which builds total-body strength while promoting longevity-aligning with the growing cultural recognition of fitness as vital to overall health. The brand's partnership with world-renowned actress, producer, and director Jennifer Aniston, along with the success of its multi-revenue stream business model, have all contributed to the brand's expansion.

"Pvolve has been expanding its franchise footprint at a record rate over the last 12 months and I'm beyond excited for Katherine to bring our first location to Kansas City," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "The brand offers an innovative and science-led workout that helps people to live better, longer. The studio is sure to bring new meaning to what great fitness looks and feels like."

The brand recently made waves with the launch of its latest campaign featuring Jennifer Aniston and Pvolve's patented fitness equipment. Conceptualized by Aniston herself, the campaign aims to inspire people of all ages and fitness levels to discover their newfound strength.

Pvolve has territories available for development nationwide, including additional opportunities in Kansas City, as well as plans for growth in Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.

Currently, the brand is seeking both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees who have strong business acumen and exceptional communication, leadership, and management skills. With a multi-revenue stream business model, hybrid classes, proprietary equipment, and high-profile brand endorsements, Pvolve represents a compelling business opportunity within the $87 billion fitness industry.

For more information on Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit .

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director,

Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 50 locations in development. For more information, please visit

,

.

