Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Chaise Lounge For Outdoor Use (TLS-4024)

"I wanted to create a more comfortable and convenient way to recline on a chaise lounge outdoors," said an inventor, from Surprise, Ariz., "so I invented the SOLAR CHASE LOUNGE. My design would offer a unique alternative to traditional chaise lounge chairs."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an outdoor chaise lounge. In doing so, it offers an easier means of reclining the seat back. As a result, it increases comfort and relaxation. The invention features an innovative and weatherproof design that is easy to control so it is ideal for hotels, resorts, swimming pools, homeowners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-4024, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

