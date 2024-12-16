(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STRADVISION , a global leader in AI-based vision perception technology, will showcase its latest innovation at CES® 2025 in Las Vegas. The company is set to unveil the production-ready version of its SVNet 3D Perception Network, initially introduced as a prototype at CES 2024. STRADVISION's presentation will take place at the Westgate Hotel Hospitality Suite #2951, open to professionals from January 7th to 10th, 2025.

A Groundbreaking Advancement in Autonomous Driving

STRADVISION to Debut Production-Ready 'SVNet 3D Perception Network' at CES® 2025

The SVNet 3D Perception Network represents a paradigm shift in vision perception for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). This deep learning-powered solution converts 2D camera data into highly accurate 3D environmental maps, enabling vehicles to "see" their surroundings with exceptional precision.

Since its debut, the technology has advanced significantly:



Enhanced Maturity and Vision:

The inclusion of SurroundVision supports high-level autonomous driving (Level 2+ and beyond), operating across a broader range of Operational Design Domains (ODD). This includes diverse weather conditions, challenging climates, and complex environments, paving the way for greater environmental adaptability.

New Parking Capabilities:

A major milestone, the SVNet 3D Perception Network now introduces autonomous parking capabilities, signaling a significant step toward full vehicle autonomy.

Mass Production Readiness:

Production-ready software development will conclude in 2025, with the Start of Production (SoP) targeted for 2026. Global Expansion: STRADVISION is extending manufacturing into new regions, reinforcing its commitment to addressing global demand and expanding its market reach.

These advancements establish the SVNet 3D Perception Network as a cornerstone technology for vehicles equipped with advanced ADAS/AD features, delivering unmatched scalability, adaptability, and functionality.

Production Milestones and Global Reach

STRADVISION remains on track to deliver production-ready software by the end of 2025, marking the culmination of its mass production development. The Start of Production (SoP) is slated for 2026, with plans to expand manufacturing into new regions to support its ambitious global market strategy and meet rising industry demand.

Live Demonstration at CES 2025

Visitors at CES 2025 will have the opportunity to witness the capabilities of the SVNet 3D Perception Network through a live demonstration based on the various SoC platforms. This showcase will highlight the network's MultiVision capabilities, including its new parking functionality, demonstrating its readiness for real-world deployment.

"Transforming the SVNet 3D Perception Network from a prototype to production-ready software within a year reflects STRADVISION's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of STRADVISION. "CES 2025 offers an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how this groundbreaking technology redefines adaptability and functionality in the global automotive industry."

Event Details:



Date : January 7–10, 2025 Location : Westgate Hotel Hospitality Suite #2951, Las Vegas, Nevada

For more information on STRADVISION and its industry-leading technologies, please visit STRADVISION .

About STRADVISION



Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.



