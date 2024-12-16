Inventhelp Inventor Develops Quick Read Gauge For Propane Tanks (TLS-693)
Date
12/16/2024 10:46:52 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to read and check the fuel levels on a propane tank," said an inventor, from
Ocala, Fla., "so I invented the QUICK READ GAUGE. My design eliminates the hassle and strain of bending or removing the tank in order to read the gauge."
The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to view the fuel gauge on a gas grill's propane tank. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend. It also eliminates the need to pull the tank out from under the grill. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners and users of gas grills. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-693, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16122024003732001241ID1108998250
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.