Inventhelp Inventor Develops Quick Read Gauge For Propane Tanks (TLS-693)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to read and check the levels on a propane tank," said an inventor, from

Ocala, Fla., "so I invented the QUICK READ GAUGE. My design eliminates the hassle and strain of bending or removing the tank in order to read the gauge."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to view the fuel gauge on a grill's propane tank. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend. It also eliminates the need to pull the tank out from under the grill. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners and users of gas grills. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-693, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

