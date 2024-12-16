Gaza Ceasefire-For-Hostage Deal 'Closer Than Ever', Says Israel's Defence Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Dec 16 (IANS) Israeli Defence Israel Katz said Monday that Israel and Hamas are "closer than ever" to reaching a ceasefire-for-hostage deal, Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported.

Speaking at a closed session of the Israeli parliament's Security Committee, Katz said, "We are the closest we've been to a hostage deal since the previous one," referring to an agreement in November-December 2023 that secured the release of 81 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a temporary truce and the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Katz said that the "Philadelphi Corridor," a strip along the border between the southern Gaza Strip and Egypt, and the "Netzarim Corridor," which divides Gaza into northern and southern sectors, "will not pose an obstacle to the execution of the deal."

"There will be an overwhelming majority in the Cabinet and government for a hostage release deal," Katz added. However, key members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition have previously stated their opposition to an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, even under a deal -- a key demand by Hamas.

Negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have produced several proposals over the past year. However, Netanyahu's demand to maintain a military presence in the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors, alongside repeated Israeli rejections of a complete end to the war, has slowed progress.

The current deal under discussion includes multiple stages, Katz said, without providing further details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier Monday, a senior Hamas official told the Saudi channel Asharq News that the two conflicting sides are "closer than ever" to reaching an agreement. The official claimed that Hamas and other factions had shown "great flexibility" in agreeing to a gradual cessation of hostilities and a withdrawal based on an agreed timeline. He urged the US administration to pressure Netanyahu to finalize the deal.