Health Advocates Network, Inc. Acquires Staff America, Inc.

- Kevin S. LittleBOCA RATON , FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advocates , Inc., a leading national provider of supplemental healthcare staffing solutions, today announced the of Staff America , Inc., a Joint Commission certified staffing company with locations in Ocala, FL and Indianapolis, IN. Established in 2001, Staff America has specialized in placing RNs, LPN/LVNs and Therapists in both local and travel assignments in Florida and Indiana.“For over 20 years, Staff America has provided quality healthcare professionals to Florida and Indiana hospitals and other healthcare facilities,” said Michael Arthur, Staff America Founder and CEO.“I have followed the success of the founders of Health Advocates Network since their first venture in 1997 when I also formed my first nurse staffing business. Their ability to scale businesses multiple times always impressed me; I am now looking forward to partnering with this team. The combination of Health Advocates' experienced management team and deep resources will allow for expanded career opportunities for both the Staff America field and internal staff as well as continued geographical expansion.”“Mike and the Staff America team are veteran operators in our industry with a great reputation,” said Kevin Little, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Health Advocates Network.“We welcome their extremely talented group of internal staff and field employees.”"Our partnership with Mike continues to scale Health Advocates' nursing presence in two key markets,” said Eddie Albert, Director of M&A, Health Advocates Network.“Our acquisition pipeline remains robust and we look forward to closing additional acquisitions in the first quarter of 2025.”The Staff America transaction marks the eighth acquisition by Health Advocates Network since inception in 2020 and fourth in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company continues to gain market recognition by executing its long-term business plan through a combination of organic initiatives and scale strategic acquisitions. In August, Health Advocates Network was recognized as #300 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.About Health Advocates NetworkFounded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies in the nation. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit .

