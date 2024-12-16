Softbank To Invest $100 Billion In US Projects Over Next Four Years-Donald Trump To Make Historic Reveal
Date
12/16/2024 10:26:19 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald trump will join SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son at his Florida home on Monday to announce that the company is planning to invest $100 billion in U.S. projects over the next four years.
That's according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity before the planned announcement. Trump is set to speak at his Mar-a-Lago resort at 11 a.m., marking the first time he will address reporters since he won the election last month.
Japanese technology group SoftBank makes investments in a variety of companies that it groups together in a series of Vision Funds.
The company's investment portfolio that includes search engine Yahoo, Chinese retailer Alibaba, and artificial intelligence company Nvidia. The announcement will come days after Trump vowed to expedite federal permits for energy projects and other construction worth more than $1 billion.
In a post on his Truth Social site Tuesday, Trump said anyone making a $1 billion investment in the United States“will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals.”
“GET READY TO ROCK!!!” he added.
The announcement was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
MENAFN16122024007365015876ID1108998182
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.