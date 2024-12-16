Les Roches – CHTA Education Foundation Open Applications For 2025 Caribbean Hospitality Professional Development Program

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ENGLAND / THE CARIBBEAN – Caribbean hospitality employees are invited to apply for admission to the 2025 Caribbean Hospitality Professional Development Program sponsored by Les Roches Global Hospitality Education , one of the world's leading hospitality business management schools, and the Caribbean Hotel & Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF).

This transformative program has become a cornerstone for professional growth in the region's thriving tourism sector, equipping supervisors and managers with the tools to accelerate their journey toward senior leadership roles.

“Les Roches is once again honoured to partner with CHTAEF for the fourth consecutive year on this impactful initiative,” commented Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches Global Hospitality Education.“With over 100 participants from 15 Caribbean islands, the program has already fostered a community of skilled professionals driving the region's tourism excellence. Together with CHTAEF, we aim to continue empowering Caribbean talent and supporting a sustainable, resilient future for the region's hospitality industry.”

The six-month program is designed to be pursued alongside participants' current roles, requiring a commitment of 12-15 hours per week. It combines virtual and experiential learning in areas such as hospitality operations, revenue management, marketing, sustainability, and leadership. Graduates emerge with advanced skills tailored to meet the evolving demands of today's global tourism market.

Karolin Troubetzkoy, chairperson of CHTAEF, said:

“As chairperson, I am profoundly proud of the significant impact our Professional Development Program has had on shaping the careers of Caribbean hospitality professionals. This initiative not only highlights the talent within our region but underscores our commitment to nurturing that talent into leadership. By collaborating with Les Roches, we ensure our participants are equipped with world-class education and skills necessary for the ever-evolving demands of the global hospitality industry.”

Scholarships supporting access to excellence

The program offers financial assistance in the form of scholarships, ensuring accessibility to talented individuals across the Caribbean. Since its inception, the program has provided life-changing opportunities for participants like Tamar Severin, who is currently completing her Executive Master's in International Hotel Management at Les Roches.

Tamar explained:

“Les Roches University has given me the opportunity of a lifetime – an experience I never thought possible. In my wildest dreams, I could have never imagined pursuing a Master's degree, especially, coming from a background without a Bachelor's degree (despite my 24 years of hospitality experience). This journey has been nothing short of a transformation as Les Roches not only opened its doors for me, but also provided the tools and guidance I needed to thrive academically and professionally.

“The rigorous curriculum and industry-focused approach have challenged me in the best way, enabling me to step out of my comfort zone and embrace new concepts, skills, and perspectives. As the student in the Master's program, I have gained a deeper understanding of hospitality, industry, developed innovative thinking and acquired advanced management skills that I know will shape my career.”

Who should apply?

Candidates must have at least five years of experience in hospitality, including one year in a supervisory role. Employer endorsement is required to participate, and applicants must be able to finance the remaining program costs after scholarships are applied.

The deadline for applications is 28 February 2025, with a program start options on 31 March or 12 May 2025 .

For more information and to apply, visit: Les Roches – CHTA Executive Scholarship .

CHTAEF is an independent regional charity established in 1986 with a mandate to improve and elevate the quality and professionalism of the hospitality and tourism industry in the Caribbean through education and training. It has supported scholars in their pursuit of academic and technical qualifications and partnered to deliver various on-island training workshops.

