Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Handheld Level Tool (TLS-681)


12/16/2024 10:16:37 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way of determining true vertical and horizontal planes," said an inventor, from
Mc Bain, Mich., "so I invented THE WRIGHT LEVEL. My hands-free design allows for more precise leveling and measurements."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a handheld level tool. In doing so, it enables the user to establish true flat, vertical, or horizontal surfaces for leveling purposes. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. It also eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features a hands-free and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, laborers, maintenance personnel, handymen, homeowners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-681, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

PR Newswire

