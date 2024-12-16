Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Handheld Level Tool (TLS-681)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way of determining true vertical and horizontal planes," said an inventor, from

Mc Bain, Mich., "so I invented THE WRIGHT LEVEL. My hands-free design allows for more precise leveling and measurements."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a handheld level tool. In doing so, it enables the user to establish true flat, vertical, or horizontal surfaces for leveling purposes. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. It also eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features a hands-free and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, laborers, maintenance personnel, handymen, homeowners, etc.

