Tier One Partners Selected For Second Consecutive Year To PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 Roster

BOSTON and CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Tier One Partners , a women-owned, full-service integrated marketing agency has been recognized by PRNEWS on its prestigious 2025 Agency Elite Top 120 list.

The annual PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 is an editor-selected roster of the industry's most innovative PR, marketing and communications firms. The companies chosen demonstrate the wide range of specializations and core capabilities that marketing communications encompass-from media relations to crisis comms to content creation. The list also highlights the new areas of expertise formulated to accommodate new client needs, including the adoption of AI in client programs, executive thought leadership programs, influencer marketing capabilities, and social media services.

"A Tier One hallmark is our commitment to being on the cutting edge of modern communications techniques,” said Marian Hughes, co-founder and managing partner.“This year has been all about the innovation and disruption of AI in our industry. Our AI Impact Team explores how to harness AI to boost agency efficiency without sacrificing human creativity and maintaining our commitment to ethical practices and exceptional client service. We also expanded our reach into advanced technology by adding several new AI-focused clients to our roster.”

Throughout Tier One's two decades-plus in business, the agency has expanded its capabilities from public relations to include a full-service Content Studio composed of copywriters, editors, digital marketers, and graphic and UX/UI designers that help brands think and act like powerhouse publishers. The agency's unique Agile Insights & Analytics practice identifies and predicts emerging macro trends in real time, while keeping a consistent eye on our client programs' performance. With this knowledge, our teams craft strategies that successfully bring clients into the cultural conversation to boost brand awareness and keep them at the forefront.

The inclusion in the PRNEWS Agency Elite 120 comes on the heels of other industry recognition Tier One received in 2024, including being named a finalist as PRovoke Media's Boutique Agency of the Year, a PR Daily 2024 Agency of the Year, the PR Platinum Awards, the PR Club's Bell Ringer Awards, the Publicity Club of Chicago's Golden Trumpet Awards, and more.

About Tier One

Now in our 21st year, Tier One Partners is a women-owned full-service integrated marketing agency offering PR, content, and digital marketing services. We work with innovators in B2B and B2C AI and other disruptive technologies, digital healthcare, financial services, energy tech, and manufacturing to develop award-winning creative, data-driven strategies that propel them to industry leader status. From day one, we're committed to earning our clients' trust, sharing their vision, and embedding their purpose into everything we do. One team, advancing one mission. To learn more, visit wearetierone.com .

