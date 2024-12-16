عربي


Genomics In Cancer Care: North American Market Growth Forecasts And Business Opportunities, 2024-2031


12/16/2024 10:16:06 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover Emerging Trends in Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, Drug Discovery & Development, and Research Applications

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Genomics in Cancer Care market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application, Product, Technology, and Country with Growth Forecasts, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Genomics in Cancer Care Market is projected to witness market growth of 15% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).
The US market dominated the North America Genomics In Cancer Care Market by country in 2023, and is projected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $13.04 billion by 2031. The Canadian market is experiencing a CAGR of 17.5% during (2024-2031). Additionally, the Mexican market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 16.5% during (2024-2031).


List of Key Companies Profiled in the North America Genomics in Cancer Care Market

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
  • Revvity, Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • Hologic, Inc.

Market Report Segmentation

  • By Application
    • Diagnostics
    • Personalized Medicine
    • Drug Discovery & Development
    • Research
  • By Product
    • Instruments
    • Consumables
    • Services
  • By Technology
    • PCR
    • Genome Sequencing
    • Microarrays
    • Nuclei Acid Extraction & Purification
    • Others
  • By Country
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Rest of North America

