Genomics In Cancer Care: North American Market Growth Forecasts And Business Opportunities, 2024-2031
Date
12/16/2024 10:16:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover Emerging Trends in Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, Drug Discovery & Development, and Research Applications
Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Genomics in Cancer Care market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application, Product, Technology, and Country with Growth Forecasts, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Genomics in Cancer Care Market is projected to witness market growth of 15% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).
The US market dominated the North America Genomics In Cancer Care Market by country in 2023, and is projected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $13.04 billion by 2031. The Canadian market is experiencing a CAGR of 17.5% during (2024-2031). Additionally, the Mexican market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 16.5% during (2024-2031).
List of Key Companies Profiled in the North America Genomics in Cancer Care Market
Agilent Technologies, Inc. F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) Abbott Laboratories Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Revvity, Inc. Eurofins Scientific SE Hologic, Inc.
Market Report Segmentation
By Application
Diagnostics Personalized Medicine Drug Discovery & Development Research By Product
Instruments Consumables Services By Technology
PCR Genome Sequencing Microarrays Nuclei Acid Extraction & Purification Others By Country
U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
north-america-genomics-in-cancer-care-market-size.jpg
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN16122024004107003653ID1108998158
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.