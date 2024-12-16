Genomics In Cancer Care: North American Market Growth Forecasts And Business Opportunities, 2024-2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover Emerging Trends in Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, Drug Discovery & Development, and Research Applications

The North America Genomics in Cancer Care Market is projected to witness market growth of 15% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The US market dominated the North America Genomics In Cancer Care Market by country in 2023, and is projected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $13.04 billion by 2031. The Canadian market is experiencing a CAGR of 17.5% during (2024-2031). Additionally, the Mexican market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 16.5% during (2024-2031).



List of Key Companies Profiled in the North America Genomics in Cancer Care Market



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Revvity, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE Hologic, Inc.

Market Report Segmentation



By Application



Diagnostics



Personalized Medicine



Drug Discovery & Development

Research

By Product



Instruments



Consumables

Services

By Technology



PCR



Genome Sequencing



Microarrays



Nuclei Acid Extraction & Purification

Others

By Country



U.S.



Canada



Mexico Rest of North America

