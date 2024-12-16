New Sensory Deprivation Float Studio Opening In Richardson, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Altered States Wellness Offers Float Therapy

Altered sTates Wellness Logo

Cold Plunge at Altered States Wellness

Altered States Wellness opens in Richardson on January 18, offering innovative therapies like Float Therapy, Infrared Saunas, Cold Plunges and more.

- JoJo StruebingRICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Altered States Wellness Announces Grand Opening in Richardson on January 18thAltered States Wellness is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Richardson, Texas, on January 18th, 2025. This marks the latest expansion for the wellness studio, which has become known for its focus on innovative therapies and immersive environments designed to support mental and physical well-being.The Richardson location will provide access to a variety of wellness services, including Float Therapy, Infrared Saunas, Red Light Therapy, Cold Plunges, PEMF Mats, and Compression Therapy. Each offering is aimed at fostering relaxation, recovery, and rejuvenation.Richardson Welcomes Altered States WellnessThe Richardson community, with its mix of professionals, families, and students, offers an ideal setting for Altered States Wellness. Founder JoJo Struebing expressed enthusiasm for the location, noting,“Richardson's vibrant and diverse population aligns perfectly with our mission to bring accessible and transformative wellness experiences to more communities.”Grand Opening DetailsThe grand opening on January 18th will feature tours of the facility, where visitors can explore the uniquely designed spaces, such as themed float rooms and private therapy suites. Guests will also learn about the services offered and the benefits they provide for stress relief, recovery, and overall wellness.To celebrate, Altered States Wellness is introducing VIP Founding Memberships with special perks, including early facility access, lifetime discounted rates, and a welcome gift. These memberships are available on a limited basis leading up to the opening.About Altered States WellnessAltered States Wellness was established with the mission of helping individuals reach their full potential by combining modern biohacking technologies with natural therapies. Its focus on personalized wellness and immersive experiences has earned it recognition as a unique player in the wellness industry.With a growing footprint, Altered States Wellness is committed to making high-quality wellness services accessible to communities across Texas and beyond. The Richardson location represents the next step in fulfilling this vision.For updates about the grand opening and membership opportunities, visit or follow @AlteredStatesWellness on Instagram .Media ContactJoJo ...Follow them on Instagram @AlteredStatesWellness or visit their website for updates.For more information about the Richardson location, founding memberships, or media inquiries, please contact:JoJo Struebing...

JoJo Struebing

Altered States Franchise

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Recharge Your Body & Mind at Altered States Wellness

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.