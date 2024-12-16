Women Helpline Service Records Up To 600 Appeals During The Last Six Months
Date
12/16/2024 10:09:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azercell-initiated Hotline supports women and girls
in challenging life circumstances
The "Women Helpline Service" has reported 586 calls during the
six-month period from June to November 2024. The service, designed
to support women and girls facing difficult life situations,
addressed a diverse range of issues. Specifically, 256 calls sought
legal assistance, 191 were related to divorce, 59 involved domestic
violence, 46 addressed social welfare concerns, 21 focused on
asylum-related matters, and 13 were inquiries about healthcare
rights.
Each appeal is carefully reviewed and directed to the
appropriate authorities based on its nature. The helpline offers
legal advice and initial psychological support, ensuring
comprehensive assistance. The service facilitates meetings with
applicants and provides access to shelters, protection orders when
required. The confidentiality of all applicants is strictly
maintained and their personal data shared with relevant
institutions only with the consent of the individuals
concerned.
Initiated and supported by Azercell, the“Women Helpline”
project operates under the management of the Public Association of
Social Initiatives“Ümidli Gələcək” (“Reliable Future”). The
initiative is committed to empowering women and girls in
challenging life circumstances.
To enhance accessibility, the helpline operates 24/7, providing
professional support through the short number 116111 as well as via
social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.
MENAFN16122024000195011045ID1108998111
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.