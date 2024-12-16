Putin's Win In War Would Pose Long-Term Threat To Europe - Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vladimir Putin's victory in the war would jeopardize European security so Germany, together with its partners, should help Ukraine, but not allow itself to be drawn into the war.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who addressed the German parliament before the vote of confidence in the government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Scholz says Germany has provided Ukraine with the largest amount of assistance among all European countries.

"And I want it to remain that way. Because, let's not kid ourselves, if wins in Ukraine, the security of Europe will long be under threat," he said.

According to the Chancellor, during a recent visit to Kyiv, he assured President Zelensky that Ukraine can rely on Germany.

“At the same time, we are not doing anything that puts our own security at stake, which is why we are not supplying cruise missiles, long-range weapons that can strike deep inside Russian territory. And we are definitely not sending our soldiers to this war, not with me as Federal Chancellor,” Scholz said.

At the same time, he promised to defend Ukraine's sovereignty.

“And we want the killings to end eventually,” the head of government added.

He stressed that Europe must remain united after the new administration comes to power in the United States, including in terms of protecting security. In this context, the Chancellor expressed satisfaction with the revival of formats such as the Weimar Triangle.

“We all support Ukraine, we all spend more on defense and we cooperate much more closely in the defense industry,” Scholz said.

He called for“believe in Germany, believe in democracy” and to be prepared for compromises.

After Scholz's speech, a two-hour debate began in the Bundestag, after which a vote of confidence will begin.

As reported, on December 16, Bundestag deputies will hold a confidence vote regarding the government.