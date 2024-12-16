عربي


Qatar National Day Activities At Darb Al Saai Extended For Three Days

12/16/2024 10:02:34 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula online

Doha, Qatar: The Organizing Committee of the National Day Celebrations announced the extension of the Darb Al Saai events until Saturday.

The Ministry of Culture (MoC) announced that the activities had been extended beyond their original end-date of December 18 to December 21, 2024 to include the days of the weekend.

The Peninsula

