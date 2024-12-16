Qatar National Day Activities At Darb Al Saai Extended For Three Days
Date
12/16/2024 10:02:34 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
#Qatar National Day
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Organizing Committee of the National Day Celebrations announced the extension of the Darb Al Saai events until Saturday.
The Ministry of Culture (MoC) announced that the activities had been extended beyond their original end-date of December 18 to December 21, 2024 to include the days of the weekend.
MENAFN16122024000063011010ID1108998091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.