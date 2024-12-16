CBTN Partners With Day One To Drive New Therapies For Pediatric Brain Tumors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Brain Tumor (CBTN), a consortium of leading brain tumor research institutions, announces that it has formed a groundbreaking partnership with Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Day One), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases. This new partnership between CBTN and Day One aims to accelerate the development of new treatments for children with brain tumors. It leverages the robust Pediatric Brain Tumor Atlas (PBTA), a comprehensive resource containing genomic, clinical, and imaging data from over 7,600 pediatric brain tumor patients. Day One will utilize this data set to design clinical trials.

"We are deeply grateful for this partnership, which reflects a shared commitment to advancing therapies for children with brain tumors," said Dr. Angela Waanders, LLG Study Chair for the Children's Brain Tumor Network. "Uniting CBTN resources with Day One's innovative approach accelerates the delivery of clinical trials to children worldwide."

Together, CBTN and Day One aim to accelerate the development of new treatments for children with brain tumors.

CBTN's innovative approach ensures data remains open to the global research community while facilitating collaboration with commercial entities like Day One.

"CBTN's commitment to open access data, coupled with their world-class expertise in pediatric brain tumors, makes them an ideal partner for Day One," said Elly Barry, M.D., chief medical officer, Day One Biopharmaceuticals. "This collaboration should allow us to better design clinical trials to potentially bring new therapies to children in need."

The partnership between CBTN and Day One also paves the way for developing trial-ready external control arms in pediatric clinical studies.

About Children's Brain Tumor Network

CBTN is a collaborative research enterprise created to ensure that no child suffers or dies from a brain tumor. The 35 international member institutions comprising CBTN have enrolled more than 7,000 study participants and more than 70,000 biospecimen samples to create the world's most comprehensive repository of childhood brain tumors. To learn more, visit cbtn.

