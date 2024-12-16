Discover The Wonders Of China In Unparalleled Style With Train Of Glamour's New 2025 Routes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Journey Beyond the Ordinary: The Train is The Destination

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on a journey where the voyage itself becomes a destination of grandeur-welcome to the Train of Glamour, China's premier railway brand. With an exciting expansion of routes in 2025, discover China's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultures from the northeastern frost to the southwestern sun. Guided by the philosophy that 'The Train is The Destination,' we meticulously craft each experience to ensure your journey is as spectacular as the scenery, complete with 24/7 butler service and family-like hospitality.

Luxury Meets Adventure: Your Train Awaits

The Train of Glamour isn't just a mode of transport; it's a floating palace that offers an array of bespoke experiences. Whether you're aboard the Silk Road Express, the Hulunbuir Express, or the Shiping Narrow Gauge Train, each journey promises an escape that blends luxury with the thrill of exploration.

Silk Road Express: A Modern Marvel on Ancient Tracks

Launching into 2025, the Silk Road Express will offer journeys along the Qinghai-Gansu route (round trip from Xining to Dunhuang) and the Southern Xinjiang routes. The train features 38 luxurious ensuite guest rooms, a karaoke lounge, and a mahjong parlor, offering a unique blend of comfort and local entertainment. Experience a first in China with our groundbreaking 270-degree panoramic carriage that brings the country's majestic scenery right to your seat. Onboard, treat yourself to a curated selection of exclusive activities, choosing among elegant afternoon teas, lively cabaret shows, sophisticated cocktail parties, bespoke jewelry sessions, enlightening art lectures, sumptuous gourmet tastings, and rejuvenating spa experiences-all designed to transform your journey into a masterpiece of travel.

Hulunbuir Express: E xplore the Vast North

Guests love the itinerary planning provided by the Hulunbuir Express to explore the lesser-known attractions in Northeast China. Choose from the Ice and Snow Northmost Tour of Original Ecology in China during winter or the Grassland Northmost Tour of Original Ecology in China in summer and autumn. Each journey offers a deep cultural immersion into the heritage of China's nomadic communities, enriched by local insights and traditions.

Shiping Narrow Gauge Train: Journey Through Time

Traverse the mystical landscapes of southeastern Yunnan on a train that retains the historic elegance of French style carriages from the Republic of China era. The 2025 Secret Realm Southeast Yunnan is your ticket to exploring hidden gems from Fuxian Lake to Mile, with stops at Shiping, Jianshui, Yuanyang, Mengzi - four culturally rich locales that will immerse you in the region's vibrant ethnic cultures.

Experience the Epitome of Train Travel with Train of Glamour

As Train of Glamour continues to innovate and lead in the luxury tourism train market, we invite you to be part of these exclusive journeys. More than just travel-experience the fusion of adventure, culture, and unrivaled luxury with us in 2025.

Train of Glamour

