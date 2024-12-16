Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Makeup Barrier (TJD-210)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory to prevent makeup from contacting garments when dressing, changing, or trying on clothes," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga. "so I invented the MUS AND COMPANY L L C. My design prevents messy makeup smudges and stained garments."

The invention provides a protective covering that would prevent makeup from ruining garments or becoming smeared when dressing or changing clothes. In doing so, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates the need to launder or dry clean makeup-stained garments. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear makeup, actors, models, pageant contestants, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TJD-210, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

