FITUR 2025 Will Highlight The Great Tourism And Trade Opportunities Between The United States And Spain

In addition to its official representation at FITUR, the United States will have a significant business presence at Technology.

MADRID, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FITUR 2025 , to be held from 22 to 26 January, organised by IFEMA MADRID , will be showcasing the great and commercial opportunities that exist between the United States and Spain. In 2023, 3.8 million American tourists visited Spain , representing 4.5% of our international visitors. According to the Spanish Chamber of Commerce , the figure will approach four million in 2024. For its part, the United States could reach one million in 2025, consolidating Spain as its sixth international market.

As a result of this potential and the global projection of FITUR, the United States is participating in the 45th edition of the International Tourism Trade Fair with an official representation through B-For International and a significant business attendance with nearly two dozen official exhibitors and a strong presence in Travel Technology , where they will present the latest technological solutions in reservation management.

The US remains the leading non-European international outbound tourist market to Spain and is the sixth largest global outbound market in terms of volume of arrivals. It has also consolidated its position as the fourth largest tourist spending market in Spain, reaching 6,282 million euros up to last August, a 23.4% year-on-year increase, according to Magí Castelltort , Councillor of Tourism in New York, at the 4th Turespaña Convention .

According to the latest European Travel Commission barometer of trends in long-haul outbound tourism markets, Spain is positioned as the fourth European destination with the highest travel intentions for US tourists, supported by connectivity: in 2024, 24 direct air routes have been consolidated and in 2025 they will be reinforced with the launch of a new seasonal route between New York and Bilbao.

American tourists show a preference for travelling to Spain and Spaniards count the United States among their top destinations, providing a unique opportunity to create innovative tourism products that respond to the expectations of their markets. It must be taken into account that the US is the leading foreign investor in Spain and Spain

is the eleventh largest investor in the United States, with more than 84 billion dollars in foreign direct investment.



In 2024, FITUR attracted 9,000 companies, 152 countries and more than 250,000 visitors.

