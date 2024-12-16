The New Terminal One At JFK Announces Rfps For IT Operations And Maintenance Services And IT Service Management Support Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The New Terminal One at JFK, an all-international terminal scheduled to open in 2026, is excited to announce the issuance of two new Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for IT Operations and Maintenance Services and IT Service Management Support Services. These RFPs aim to deliver world-class services to support the state-of-the-art terminal.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

IT Operations and Maintenance Service Provider

For the first RFP, the New Terminal One seeks an IT Operations and Maintenance Service Provider responsible for supporting critical terminal systems to ensure seamless operations and an exceptional passenger experience. This includes responsibility for:



Terminal Passenger Processing Systems : Ensuring efficient support for ticketing, gates, and baggage systems in a common-use environment shared by multiple airlines.

Airside Systems : Managing ramp and apron systems to facilitate safe and efficient movement of aircraft on the ground and in the air.

Safety and Security Systems : Overseeing video surveillance, secure access controls, and disaster response capabilities .

Enterprise Systems : Supporting administrative applications tailored to New Terminal One's business requirements and workflows.

Network Operations Center : Maintaining optimal performance, availability, and security of the terminal's network infrastructure.

Security Operations Center : Continuously monitoring and responding to security threats while maintaining critical security infrastructure. Airport Communications Technology : Managing and supporting terminal communication systems and related infrastructure.

IT Service Management Support Services

The second

RFP invites proposals for IT Service Management Support Services to deliver effective service management solutions, including:



Comprehensive Service Desk support for terminal and enterprise needs.



Incident, Change, Asset, and Problem Management to enhance operational reliability.

Ensuring compliance and efficiency through proper

licensing management .

"As the gateway to the world, The New Terminal One is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operations and elevate the passenger experience," said Serge Yonke Nguewo, Chief Information Officer at The New Terminal One. "These

RFPs represent a critical step toward partnering with industry leaders to create a world-class, technology-driven terminal. We look forward to working with industry leaders to make New Terminal One a model for technology-driven terminal operations."

Aligned with the New Terminal One and the Port Authority's commitment to diversity and creating economic opportunities in the local community, the developer strongly encourages local, minority, women and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses to participate in the RFP. All participants in the RFP must submit diversity participation plans detailing their strategy to achieve the New Terminal One's goals of 30% MWBE and 10% LBE participation.

Interested participants may contact [email protected] for further information on how to take part in either RFP. The deadline for proposal submissions is March 25, 2025.



About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit

CONTACT: [email protected]

