TAPCO Credit Union Announces Successful Launch Of Lumin Digital For An Enhanced Digital Banking Experience

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAPCO Credit Union (TAPCO CU), a Tacoma, WA-based credit union, today announced the successful implementation of its new digital solution from leading cloud-based digital banking provider, Lumin Digital (Lumin).

As the landscape continues to evolve, TAPCO Credit Union needed a digital banking solution to provide its members with a superior banking experience that could keep pace with changing user expectations. The team at TAPCO needed a modern, cloud-native solution that would provide enhanced security and scalability. Having implemented Lumin's digital banking platform, which boasts zero-disruption weekly updates and frequent new features, TAPCO Credit Union can provide its members with advanced features and functionalities such as enhanced debit and credit card tools that are integrated directly into digital banking, business banking, and advanced fraud detection.

"It's an absolute pleasure to work with TAPCO Credit Union, a team that shares our vision of enhancing digital banking for its members," said Lisa Daniels, Chief Delivery Officer at Lumin Digital. "We are particularly proud of the smooth and effective collaboration that marked this implementation and are excited to continue working together."

Throughout the implementation process, the teams at Lumin and TAPCO Credit Union worked closely together on extensive testing to ensure the overall platform's functionality and more than ten integrations. The platform's user-friendly design and robust features have significantly enhanced TAPCO Credit Union's digital banking services, increasing user engagement and satisfaction.

"We're so excited to be up and running with Lumin's digital banking platform and have already seen incredible results," said William Peters, Chief Experience Officer of TAPCO Credit Union. "The implementation experience was incredibly seamless, with a responsive and proactive support team, comprehensive training, and access to other credit unions to learn more about best practices for launch. We look forward to seeing how our digital banking offerings can progress with this new partnership."

Since implementation,

TAPCO Credit Union's members have reported a more intuitive and efficient banking experience, leading to higher retention rates and positive feedback. TAPCO Credit Union has also seen a notable increase in the adoption of digital banking services among its members and looks forward to continuing to expand its service offerings with Lumin.

About TAPCO Credit Union

TAPCO Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving individuals and businesses in Washington State. With a rich history dating back to 1934, TAPCO is dedicated to improving the financial lives of its members through personalized service, competitive products, and community engagement. TAPCO Credit Union offers a wide range of financial services, including savings accounts, checking accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards, and investment options.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.

