Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Projected To Surpass USD 100.9 Billion By 2032 With A 15.9% CAGR – SNS Insider

Single-Use Bioprocessing Growth is Driven by Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals, Cost Efficiency, and Technological Advancements. According to SNS Insider, the global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Size was valued at USD 26.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 100.9 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The growing demand for biologics and advanced therapies is driving significant investments in single-use bioprocessing facilities. The single-use bioprocessing market is witnessing transformative growth, propelled by the rising demand for biologics, including vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and cell therapies. Single-use technologies (SUTs) are gaining prominence due to their ability to reduce cross-contamination risks, lower operational costs, and improve flexibility in biomanufacturing processes. A report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) highlights that the adoption of biologics, which account for 35% of new drug approvals, has surged over the past decade, underpinning the demand for advanced bioprocessing solutions. Governments worldwide are prioritizing the development of biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure. For instance, in 2023, the European Union allocated €500 million under its Horizon Europe program to bolster innovation in biomanufacturing. Similarly, the U.S. government's Biologics Manufacturing Initiative is aimed at enhancing scalability and meeting the rising global demand for biopharmaceuticals. Single-use systems are enabling process intensification strategies like N–1 perfusion, which increases productivity by up to 60% without needing additional space or equipment. These innovations improve both resource efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, hybrid systems combining single-use and stainless-steel technologies are emerging as a solution for larger-scale production, offering the flexibility to scale up when required while maintaining cost control.

Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the global biologics market will grow by 20% annually, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for effective treatment options. Single-use bioprocessing technologies are playing a pivotal role in accelerating the production of biologics by reducing setup time and eliminating cleaning requirements associated with traditional stainless-steel systems. For instance, in 2023, Pfizer announced the integration of single-use systems in its new biologics manufacturing facility in Massachusetts, aimed at scaling up the production of mRNA vaccines. Biocon Biologics expanded its single-use bioprocessing capabilities in India, citing increased demand for biosimilars in emerging markets. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Eppendorf AG, Corning Incorporated, Avantor Inc., Cellexus International, Lonza Group AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Eppendorf AG

Corning Incorporated

Avantor Inc.

Cellexus International Lonza Group AG Single-use Bioprocessing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 26.8 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 100.9 billion CAGR CAGR of 15.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

The simple and peripheral elements segment dominated the market. In 2023 and accounted for a significant 48% revenue share. These products, which include essential components like tubing, connectors, filters, and bags, are crucial for maintaining sterile and efficient operations throughout the biomanufacturing process. The increasing complexity and scale of bioprocesses, particularly in biologics and vaccines, have elevated the need for these components, as they facilitate the seamless flow of liquids and gases during cell culture, fermentation, and filtration processes.

Technological advancements in material science are playing a key role in improving the durability and performance of these elements. For instance, the development of gamma-stable polymers has enabled the creation of tubing and bags that are more resistant to sterilization processes like gamma radiation, enhancing their safety and longevity.

By Workflow

The upstream bioprocessing segment commanded the largest revenue share of 45% in 2023 in the single-use bioprocessing market. This segment encompasses critical processes involved in the cultivation of cells and microorganisms to produce biological products, such as vaccines, antibodies, and monoclonal antibodies. The adoption of single-use bioreactors, which are integral to upstream processing, has revolutionized the ability to scale production without the need for complex and expensive stainless-steel equipment.

Single-use bioreactors, which offer precise control over critical parameters like pH, temperature, and dissolved oxygen, enable biomanufacturers to optimize cell growth and protein expression. These systems are designed to be adaptable, allowing for the rapid adjustment of conditions to support different cell lines and production processes.

By End-Use

The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment held the dominant share of 54% in 2023, reflecting the critical role of single-use bioprocessing systems in large-scale biologic production. The growing pipeline of biologics, particularly in areas like oncology, autoimmune diseases, and gene therapies, has increased the demand for flexible and scalable manufacturing solutions. As the global biopharmaceutical industry continues to focus on high-value biologic drugs, single-use systems have emerged as a key enabler of efficient and cost-effective manufacturing.

In addition, the expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) has spurred the adoption of single-use systems. CDMOs offer services ranging from research and development to full-scale commercial production, and the need to quickly adapt to new biological products drives them to utilize flexible, single-use technologies. These systems provide CDMOs with the ability to scale operations rapidly, with minimal capital investment, while ensuring compliance with strict regulatory standards.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Key Segmentation:

By Product



Simple & Peripheral Elements



Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems



Bags



Sampling Systems



Probes & Sensors





pH Sensor





Oxygen Sensor





Pressure Sensors





Temperature Sensors





Conductivity Sensors





Flow Sensors



Others

Others

Apparatus & Plants



Bioreactors





Upto 1000L





Above 1000L to 2000L



Above 2000L



Mixing, Storage, & Filling Systems



Filtration System



Chromatography Systems



Pumps

Others

Work Equipment



Cell Culture System



Syringes Others

By Workflow



Upstream Bioprocessing

Fermentation Downstream Bioprocessing

By End-use



Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers



CMOs & CROs

In-house Manufacturers Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

Regional Analysis

North America region dominated the market in 2023 and held a 33% revenue share. Factors such as a robust biopharmaceutical industry, strong government support, and the presence of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Danaher Corporation are driving regional growth. In 2023, the U.S. government allocated $2 billion for biologics manufacturing under the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative, further bolstering the adoption of single-use technologies.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing market, driven by increasing healthcare investments and the expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacities. According to the Asian Development Bank, healthcare spending in the region is projected to grow by 40% by 2025. Countries like China and India are at the forefront, with initiatives such as India's "Pharma Vision 2025" and China's "Made in China 2025" focusing on strengthening biopharma manufacturing capabilities.

Recent Developments



In March 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its next-generation single-use bioreactors featuring enhanced mixing and aeration capabilities, designed to improve scalability and reduce process variability. In April 2024, Cytiva launched the Xcellerex magnetic mixer, a single-use mixing system available in 2,000 and 3,000 L capacities, designed for large-scale manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and genomic medicines.







