Endeavor Health Awarded $2M Department Of Justice Grant For Community Violence Prevention And Intervention Program

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor HealthSM has been awarded a $2 million, three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs to address community violence through mental resources, directly supporting individuals impacted by domestic abuse, intimate partner violence, sexual abuse and gun violence. The funds will be used to develop and implement "Endeavor to Heal" (H – health, E – education/empowerment, A – advocacy, L – leadership), a hospital-based community violence prevention and intervention program.

Ramon Solhkhah, MD, Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health of Endeavor Health in suburban Chicago, is leading“Endeavor to Heal,” a community violence prevention and intervention program funded by a $2 million grant from the Department of Justice.

"Despite the psychological trauma of violent injury, many victims of violence struggle to access mental health services," said Ramon Solhkhah, MD, Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Endeavor Health. "They face significant barriers, including stigma, distrust and difficulty navigating the system. With this funding, we will help create a comprehensive pathway of care for those affected by violence – from the moment they enter the Emergency Department to after they return home."

Scheduled to begin in early 2025, "Endeavor to Heal" will support high-risk individuals over the age of 16 who have experienced a violent injury and are seen at Endeavor Health Evanston, Highland Park and Swedish Hospitals. Patients will be connected to a dedicated therapist or peer navigator who will offer psychological first aid and social support through discharge, at which time they will be supported with referrals to resources across the community and at Endeavor Health.

The peer navigators, offered thru ONE Northside , will serve as a bridge between the hospitals and community. ONE Northside is an organization that works with mixed-income, multi-ethnic and intergenerational communities to address and eliminate injustices and inequalities across Chicago's North Side neighborhoods. It has committed to partnering on "Endeavor to Heal" to ensure a seamless continuum of care with referrals for program participants to appropriate care and services beyond the hospitals. In addition to partnering with Endeavor Health on this effort, ONE Northside is a partner through Endeavor Health's Community Investment Fund , receiving more than $500,000 for efforts to provide alternative pathways to individuals at highest risk of violence.

"We know that violence poses a significant threat to community safety, public health and socioeconomic stability," said Jesse Hoyt, Executive Director of ONE Northside. "As crime rates, particularly gun and gang-related violence, have been increasing, we have a vested interest in finding better ways to help solve the problem of violence in our communities,"

This program underscores Endeavor Health's commitment to addressing violence as a critical public health challenge, including gun violence, the leading cause of death of kids and adolescents . Endeavor Health partners with the Cook County Sheriff's Department to distribute free gun locks at Endeavor Health Evanston, Northwest Community, Skokie and Swedish Hospitals and in 2024, pledged financial support for a national project spearheaded by the Ad Council toward nationwide public awareness and education campaign aimed at reducing firearm deaths, injuries and impact of gun violence on youth in America.

About Endeavor Health

Endeavor HealthSM

is a Chicagoland-based integrated health system driven by our mission to help everyone in our communities be their best. As Illinois' third-largest health system and third-largest medical group, we proudly serve an area of more than 4.2 million residents across seven northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 27,600 team members, including more than 1,700 employed physicians, are the heart of our organization, delivering seamless access to personalized, pioneering, world-class patient care across more than 300 ambulatory locations and nine hospitals, including eight Magnet-recognized acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital (Naperville). For more information, visit .

