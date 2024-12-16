Einride Relies On IVEX' Software For Autonomous Driving Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Driving Innovation Together: Einride and IVEX Forge a Path for Autonomous Freight Solutions

For three years, IVEX's tools have supported Einride's mission, ensuring safety validation, data analytics, and runtime monitoring in daily operations.

- Jörg Ziegler, Software Lead at Einride Autonomous TechnologiesBELGIUM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Einride , a leader in sustainable autonomous transport, utilizes IVEX 's advanced software in the development of its autonomous vehicle technology. For three years, IVEX's tools have supported Einride's mission, ensuring safety validation, data analytics, and runtime monitoring in daily operations.IVEX' software empowers Einride with real-time monitoring and validation capabilities of the motion planning system, enhancing safety in the development of autonomous technology. The IVEX Trajectory Checker and Data Analytics modules have significantly supported Einride in optimisation of trajectory validation and performed robust safety checks under diverse operational conditions.“IVEX' tools have been instrumental in the development of our autonomous solutions, and played a key role in the deployment of the world's first driverless truck on a public road,” says Jörg Ziegler, Software Lead at Einride Autonomous Technologies."IVEX Trajectory Checker and Data Analytics platform bootstrapped our work and together with the development team at IVEX we could improve the capabilities and customize the product when needed", states Max Ahlberg, Senior engineer at Einride Autonomous Technologies.“Einride is revolutionising the transportation industry with its innovative approach to electrification and autonomy. IVEX is proud to provide technology that supports Einride's autonomous vehicle development, testing processes, and safety cases”, says the CEO of IVEX, Mario Torres.Together, Einride and IVEX are advancing the future of sustainable transport. By leveraging IVEX's industry-leading solutions, Einride ensures its autonomous vehicles operate safely, efficiently, and reliably, setting the benchmark for the AV industry. Contact the team at ... or visit to learn more about IVEX's suite of tools.

